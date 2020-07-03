Wizards of the Coast has removed Magic: The Gathering content creator Lizbeth Eden from the game’s creator program, accusing her of “distributing Magic content that is against our Code of Conduct.”

Eden announced her removal from the program on July 1st.

She stated that “wotc kicked me out of the creator program because I apparently sexualized magic: the gathering.”

Speculating on the reason for her removal, Eden provided a list of her content which could have led to her removal, all of which were far from explicitly graphic:

Providing a list of her content which she believes could have led to her removal, all of which were far from explicitly graphic, Eden asserted that the reason for her removal was “because there are photos of me with cleavage.”

According to the email sent to Eden from Wizards of the Coast regarding her removal, they provided no specific examples of her violating content, instead merely stating that she had "been distributing Magic content that is against our Code of Conduct, including photos featuring adult nudity and sexualized posting," an allegation which Eden fervently refutes.

As you can see in the photo above, the email begins, “It has come to our attention that you have been disrtibuting Magic content that is against our Code of Conduct, including photos featuring adult nudity and sexualized posting.”

It adds, “This is a violation of your participation in the Magic Creator Program and Magic sponsored. As a result you will be removed from the program in accordance with Section 3 of the Wizards Creator Program Terms and Conditions.”

They then state the Code of Conduct, Section 2, which reads, “Do not use, post, distribute or link to obscene, pornographic, sexually explicit, graphically or gratuitously violent, derogatory, demeaning, malicious, defamatory, abusive, offensive, hateful or discriminatory language or content. This includes “masking” language by using alternative characters/spelling /spacing to get around profanity filters or claims of profanity filter “testing.”

Receiving no response from Wizards of the Coast after asking for further details regarding the action taken against her, Eden speculated that a fake Magic: The Gathering card featuring a pin-up style photograph of herself was “why I was kicked out of the mtg creator program.”

You can see the card below:

Twitter user MTGO Lifehacks shared the photos Eden mentioned that could have resulted in her removal from the program.

Barring any production of concrete examples of more blatant policy violations that could have led to her removal, Wizards of the Coast’s actions ring hypocritical, as the company has produced cards with similarly ‘sexualized’ male characters as recently as last year.

They also produce their own female characters similar to Eden’s mock card as a number of Twitter users pointed out including Earthbind and Red-Hot Hottie.

As of writing, it appears that Eden has not indicated that she has received any further communication from Wizards of the Coast.

