Crunchyroll Expands Library With Monster Girl Doctor, That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime, And More!

Crunchyroll Expands Library With Monster Girl Doctor, That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime, And More!

Crunchyroll announced at Anime Expo Lite that they are expanding their streaming libraries with five franchises including Monster Girl Doctor and That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime

Crunchyroll announced they will add OAD #4 and #5 to their platform.

OAD #4 follows Rimuru and his students as they take on an outdoor training event. However, the event will take an unexpected turn.

Here’s the official description:

“Rimuru, now a teacher at the Freedom Academy in the Kingdom of Ingrassia, has become involved in the school’s outdoor training event with his class. The outdoor training event is an annual competition in which the students of each class guard the teachers on a journey to a nearby town. Rimuru is assigned to Class A, while his own students in Class S escort the young Tiss-sensei. All the students are eager to show how much their daily training has paid off, but the situation turns around when they’re attacked by thieves! This is part 2 of the brand new episode created by the original author, Fuse-sensei, just for this OAD release!”

OAD #4 arrives on Crunchyroll on July 8th. OAD #5 will arrive later this year in November.

Monster Girl Doctor

Monster Girl Doctor follows a young doctor as he provides aid to a number of monster girls living in a world where humans and monsters coexist.

The series promises to explore the physiologies of monster girls like never before.

Here’s the official description:

“Here in the town of Lindworm, where humans and monsters coexist, a new young doctor, Glenn, begins another day of perilous medical exams! Whether he’s examining deep inside a mermaid’s gills, stitching up a flesh golem’s thigh, assisting a harpy in laying her eggs, or palpating every last scale on a dragon, Glenn is just doing his best to help these girls whose appearances and bodies are all so completely different… so why does he always end up in such precarious positions with his patients? It’s all good, though, because it’s strictly for medical purposes! He may come close to suffocating from the pressure of his lamia assistant Saphentite’s tail coiling around him, but still, the clinic is open for business in this medical fantasy that explores the physiologies of monster girls as never before!”

The show will arrive on Crunchyroll sometime this Summer.

With a Dog AND a Cat, Every Day is Fun

With a Dog AND a Cat, Every Day is Fun follows a hard-working and cute dog and a scary-faced, lovable cat.

Here’s the official description:

“A hard-working way-too-cute dog and a scary-faced but lovable cat. Living with them makes every day fun. Their owner’s days are filled with laughter and sentiment. Are you a cat-lover? A dog-lover? Or both? This anime is a present for the people out there who love both dogs and cats so much they can’t choose.”

The show arrives on Crunchyroll in October.

How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord Ω Season 2

The second season of How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord Ω follows Sakamoto Takuma as he continues his journey as a pretend demon lord.

Here’s the official description:

“Sakamoto Takuma was so strong in the MMORPG Cross Reverie that his fellow players came to call him the “demon lord.” One day, he gets summoned to another world in his avatar form, and meets two girls who both insist that they’re the one who summoned him. They cast a spell used to enslave summoned beasts on him, but that activates his unique ability, Magic Reflect, and the girls end up being the ones put under the spell! And thus begins the otherworldly adventure of a demon lord (pretend) who blazes his own trail through overwhelming power.”

Season 2 arrives on Crunchyroll in 2021.

The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter

The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter follows the third son of an impoverished noble family who discovers a dungeon. In order to explore the dungeon and hopefully discover rare treasures found within he must train and master his new skills.

Here’s the official description:

“The Hidden Dungeon is a place of legend where rare treasures and items are hidden. Nor, the third son of an impoverished noble family who’s lost the one job offer he had, was lucky enough to hear about this dungeon. He then acquires a skill that allows him to create, bestow, and edit skills… and in order to use it, he needs to accumulate points by carrying out such tasks as eating delicious meals and doing sexual things with alluring members of the opposite sex.”

No release period was announced.

Which series are you most looking forward to watching?

(Visited 22 times, 22 visits today)