Today, we are featuring artist Claudio Aboy’s She-Hulk in workout wear pinup as well as a more classic She-Hulk pinup in her iconic outfit bending a steel beam.

She-Hulk or Jennifer Walters is the cousin of Bruce Banner aka the Hulk. She first appeared in Savage She-Hulk #1 and was created by Stan Lee and John Buscema.

Walter receives her Hulk-like powers through a blood transfusion from Banner after she is the victim in a drive-by shooting.

Not only is her origin different from Banner, but she is also able to maintain her personality, intelligence, and emotions when she transforms into her Hulk form.

However, Walter’s Hulk-like powers are not what defines her. She’s actually a Los Angeles lawyer by trade.

Take a look at Claudio Aboy’s She-Hulk workout wear pinup.

And here is his more traditional She-Hulk pinup as the character sports her iconic costume.

She-Hulk is expected to appear in her own live-action TV series on Disney Plus.

Which of these two She-Hulk pinups is your favorite?

