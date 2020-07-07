Artist Turns Beavis and Butt-Head Into Dragon Ball Super Characters

Artist Turns Beavis and Butt-Head Into Dragon Ball Super Characters

Artist The Imaginative Hobbyist transformed Beavis and Butt-Head into Dragon Ball Super characters.

The Imaginative Hobbyist’s transformation of Beavis and Butt-Head comes after news broke at the beginning of July that the animated comedy show would return on Comedy Central.

The series’ new revival on the ViacomCBS-owned cable network will be helmed by Beavis and Butt-Head creator Mike Judge. It is slated for two seasons.

Not only will Judge be helming the show, but The Hollywood Reporter details that he “will write, produce and provide voices for both of the iconic characters.”

As for what this new show will be about THR explains it “will enter a ‘whole new Gen Z world’ with meta-themes that are said to be relatable to both new fans, who may be unfamiliar with the original series, and old.”

ViacomCBS’ Chris McCarthy stated, “We are thrilled to be working with Mike Judge and the great team at 3 Arts again as we double down on adult animation at Comedy Central.”

He added, “Beavis and Butt-Head were a defining voice of a generation, and we can’t wait to watch as they navigate the treacherous waters of a world lightyears from their own.”

Beavis and Butt-Head first premiered on MTV in 1993. The show lasted for 7 seasons and finally concluded in November 1997. An eighth season debuted in October 2011 and aired until December 2011.

The series also saw a theatrical film titled Beavis and Butt-Head Do America that was released in 1996 by Paramount Pictures.

The film earned $63.1 million at the box office according to The-Numbers. It had a production budget of $12 million.

Given this new news about Beavis and Butt-Head, The Imaginative Hobbyist had some fun with the classic MTV characters and turned them into Dragon Ball Super characters.

He turned Beavis into Dragon Ball Super’s Whis and Butt-Head into Lord Beerus.

Take a look.

What do you make of The Imaginative Hobbyist’s Beavis and Butt-Head Dragon Ball mashup? What do you make of the Comedy Central green lighting a new Beavis and Butt-Head show?

(Visited 206 times, 206 visits today)