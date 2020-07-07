Rumor: She-Hulk and Ms. Marvel Disney Plus Shows Will Lead To An A-Force Team-Up Film With A Mutant Twist

A new rumor details that the upcoming Marvel Disney Plus shows in She-Hulk and Ms. Marvel will eventually lead to an A-Force team-up film.

The rumor comes from Mikey Sutton by way of Pete’s Basement YouTube channel as part of Sutton’s 4th of July Scoop Jam Spectacular.

Pete explains, “The upcoming Disney+ shows have a purpose, planting seeds that will bear fruit in the future.”

He adds, “The new She-Hulk and Ms. Marvel series on Disney+ are leading towards a larger goal, but what?”

Pete continues, “According to sources close to our boy Mikey “The Shadow” Sutton both programs will essentially drop hints at what is to come: an A-Force theatrical movie.”

As for what the film will look like, Pete explains, “Apparently, She-Hulk will form the team with Ms. Marvel and Monica Rambeau, otherwise known as Spectrum.

“Spectrum will appear in another Disney+ series, WandaVision played by the lovely Teyonah Parris. Making the streaming channel the perfect way to introduce new concepts that will eventually be brought into the movies,” Pete adds.

Paris’ Rambeau will appear to be an agent of S.W.O.R.D. if the leaked pictures from the set are accurate indicators.

Not only will these Disney Plus show reportedly lead into an A-Force team-up film, but Pete details that the team will also include a mutant member.

That mutant member will be Alison Blair a.k.a. Dazzler.

Pete explains, “Dazzler is being discussed to join the team, giving them a mutant presence that finds Marvel Studios finally taking advantage of its newly acquired Fox IP.”

The A-Force

In the comics, the A-Force was an all female superhero team that were introduced in the Secret Wars story line.

The team debuted in A-Force #1 written by G. Willow Wilson and Marguerite Bennett with art by Jorge Molina. The series took place in a separate universe in the Marvel Universe.

In that universe women were in charge. Bennett explained, “There are men—there are heroes there. You’ll see familiar faces and favorites, but the heroines are in charge, by majority.”

She added, “It’s just this is how their world evolved. They were competent. They were clever and they were the ones in charge because of their skills and they were the best fit for these roles and demands of their world.”

The team’s core membership was made up of Dazzler, Medusa, She-Hulk, Singularity, and Nico Minoru.

The idea of the A-Force in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was teased during the final climactic battle against Thanos in Avengers: Endgame.

As Thanos’ army clashes with The Avengers and their allies, Spider-Man gas taken control of the gauntlet and is attempting to keep it away from Thanos. Captain Marvel shows up and is quickly surrounded by a number of other female heroes who lead a charge against Thanos’ main forces.

A Dazzling Display of Mutants

There’s a bit of amazement at the mere mention of Dazzler. She won’t be an X-Men member, but a founding member of the A-Force.

Dazzler was supposed to be part of a duo in a Tigra and Dazzler series for Hulu with Chelsea Handler under Marvel TV. However, the plans for that series were abandoned.

They were abandoned shortly after it was announced that Kevin Feige would be taking over creative control of all of Marvel including Marvel TV and Marvel Comics, not just Marvel Studios.

But the Dazzler rumor is more stunning in that it joins a flurry of rumors that seemingly doesn’t introduce the reality of mutants into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. No, instead it just attempts to insert them as having already been part of the MCU landscape.

It’s also interesting that instead of putting her with a lesser known character in an obscure Marvel title, they are considering putting her with the upcoming Disney Plus characters.

We’ve already heard rumors of Omega Red possibly showing up in Shang-Chi: The Legend of the Ten Rings as well as a number of other well-known mutants like Spiral and Whiz Kid.

There were also rumors of Omega Red making an appearance in Falcon and the Winter Soldier during a scene taking place in Madripoor.



What do you think of this A-Force rumor? And what do you think about the mutants getting trickled in like they were already part of the Marvel landscape?

Sound off in the comments below or let’s talk about it on social media?

