The CW Reveals Their Batwoman Replacement For Ruby Rose

The CW Reveals Their Batwoman Replacement For Ruby Rose

The CW recently revealed their Batwoman replacement for Ruby Rose in Javicia Leslie.

Variety reports that Leslie will play a character named Ryan Wilder.

They describe her as “likable, messy, a little goofy and untamed. She’s also nothing like Kate Kane (previously played by Ruby Rose), the woman who wore the Batsuit before her.”

Wilder’s back story includes being a drug-runner who made a habit out of avoiding the GCPD. She also masked her pain “with bad habits.”

While she previously was a drug-runner, she now lives in a van with her plant.

Variety adds, “A girl who would steal milk for an alley cat and could also kill you with her bare hands, Ryan is the most dangerous type of fighter: highly skilled and wildly undisciplined.”

She’s also an “out lesbian, athletic, raw, passionate, fallible, and very much not your stereotypical All-American hero.”

Leslie commented on taking on the role stating, “I am extremely proud to be the first Black actress to play the iconic role of Batwoman on television, and as a bisexual woman, I am honored to join this groundbreaking show which has been such a trailblazer for the LGBTQ+ community.”

Related: Report: The CW Will Replace Ruby Rose’s Batwoman With A New Character

A rumor from Entertainment Weekly back in June detailed that Kate Kane’s replacement would be a woman named Ryan Wilder.

That rumor also included a description for the character, which is pretty much spot on for what was officially revealed.

EW’s original description began, “With no one in her life to keep her on track, Ryan spent years as a drug-runner, dodging the GCPD and masking her pain with bad habits.”

It continued, “Today, reformed and sober, Ryan lives in [a] van with her plant. A girl who would steal milk from an alley cat and could also kill you with her bare hands, Ryan is the most dangerous type of fighter: highly skilled and wildly disciplined.”

The description concluded, “An out lesbian. Athletic. Raw. Passionate. Fallible. And very much not your stereotypical All-American hero.”

Related: New Rumor Provides Details On Batwoman’s Ryan Wilder, Showrunner Addresses Kate Kane’s Fate In Season 2

A separate rumor in June from 4Chan indicates that Wilder will steal Batwoman’s suit before being confronted by Luke Fox, who traces the Batsuit to a parking lot where Wilder is the only person there.

In this conversation with Fox it’s revealed Wilder is seeking revenge against Jonathan Crane for killing her mother. In fact, the alleged leak specifically indicates she wants to kill Crane for killing her mother.

Leslie previously played Ali Finer in God Friended Me and Paris Duncan in The Family Business. She had two guest appearances as Jesse Colton in MacGyver.

What do you make of this casting choice by The CW?

(Visited 162 times, 185 visits today)