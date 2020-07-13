Disney and Lucasfilm Announce Clone Wars Spinoff Series Star Wars: The Bad Batch

Disney and Lucasfilm announced a brand new Star Wars: The Clone Wars spinoff series titled Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

The series will follow the Bad Batch first introduced in the recently released final season of The Clone Wars on Disney Plus.

The Bad Batch are a group of unique clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army. The group consists of Hunter, Crosshair, Tech, Wrecker, and Echo.

The series will take place in a post-Clone War era as the Bad Batch take on mercenary missions to survive. As they struggle to survive, they will also seek out a new purpose.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch will be executive produced by Dave Filoni, Athena Portillo, Brad Rau, and Jennifer Corbet. Carrie Beck will serve as a co-executive producer with Josh Rimes as producer.

Rau will be the supervising director with Corbett as head writer.

Rau previously worked on Star Wars Rebels and Star Wars Resistance while Corbett previously worked on Star Wars Resistance and NCIS.

The show will debut exclusively on Disney Plus with Disney Plus Content Senior Vice President Agens Chu stating, “Giving new and existing fans the final chapter of ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ has been our honor at Disney+, and we are overjoyed by the global response to this landmark series.”

Chu added, “While the Clone Wars may have come to its conclusion, our partnership with the groundbreaking storytellers and artists at Lucasfilm Animation is only beginning. We are thrilled to bring Dave Filoni’s vision to life through the next adventures of the Bad Batch.”

This news confirms a rumor back in June that a Star Wars: Bad Batch animated series was in development.

That rumor came from Kessel Run Transmission who detailed that the show won’t just feature The Bad Batch, but will also feature Ahsoka, Rex, and Clone Commander Wolffe.

Kessel Run Transmission host Noah Outlaw reiterated that information on Twitter.

What do you make of this announcement? Are you interested in seeing an animated series following the Bad Batch?

