Rumor: New Star Wars Animated Series To Focus On The Bad Batch

Rumor: New Star Wars Animated Series To Focus On The Bad Batch

A new rumor details that an upcoming Star Wars animated series will center around The Bad Batch first introduced in Season 7 of Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

This rumor comes from Noah Outlaw and his co-host Corey from Kessel Run Transmissions.

Corey explains, “When I initially heard about the Rebels sequel a few months ago I was also told there was another animated show in development. And for the longest time I couldn’t get a firm answer on what that was. And finally we did hear very recently that it is a Clone Wars spinoff animated series.”

He continues, “I guess I should have said the word spinoff instead of sequel because it still is after The Siege of Mandalore. It’s more of a spinoff show, which I guess is kind of the same thing.”

Related: Disney Removes Original Star Wars: The Clone Wars Bad Batch Episodes

“There isn’t much we are really allowed to say right now. We will in time for sure, but the little teases I can give you guys is that certain characters in that series we were recently introduced to in the seventh season of The Clone Wars and they were well-received, I should make that distinction. Well received new characters are good enough to stand on their own,” he added.

He goes on to detail that Ahsoka, Rex, and Clone Commander Wolffe will appear in the series in some fashion.

Outlaw would then indicate the story would deal with a number of Clone troopers getting rid of their chips before Darth Sidious executes Order 66 forcing them to turn on the Jedi. He speculates that it could be following Rex as he works to get chips out of his fellow Clone troopers.

Related: Dave Filoni Speech At National Center For Women & Information Technology Explains Woke Changes To Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Outlaw elaborated on Twitter and detailed the show would be about The Bad Batch, He wrote, “We can 100% say that the next Star Wars animated series features The Bad Batch as the main leads. It’ll take place after “The Siege of Mandalore” and Hunter, Crosshair, Tech, Wrecker, and Echo will all be back.”

We can 100% say that the next Star Wars animated series features The Bad Batch as the main leads. It’ll take place after “The Siege of Mandalore” and Hunter, Crosshair, Tech, Wrecker, and Echo will all be back. pic.twitter.com/0GLRZA51HI — Noah Outlaw (@OutlawNoah) June 18, 2020

Outlaw wrote in a subsequent tweet, “The Bad Batch arc in S7 was a back door pilot for this new series as a way to get the audience familiar with these characters.”

He added, “Rex and Ahsoka willl also appear in a limited capacity. Production is far along and you can expect it in 2021.”

The Bad Batch arc in S7 was a back door pilot for this new series as a way to get the audience familiar with these characters. Rex and Ahsoka willl also appear in a limited capacity. Production is far along and you can expect it in 2021. — Noah Outlaw (@OutlawNoah) June 18, 2020

He then detailed that he did not know if Dave Filoni was involved in the project, “We don’t know if Dave Filoni is involved with the series, but a lot of people that worked on TCW will be on this show. Hopefully we get an announcement this summer as I’d imagine this was going to be announced at Celebration.”

We don’t know if Dave Filoni is involved with the series, but a lot of people that worked on TCW will be on this show. Hopefully we get an announcement this summer as I’d imagine this was going to be announced at Celebration. — Noah Outlaw (@OutlawNoah) June 18, 2020

Related: Dave Filoni Addresses Future Of Star Wars Rebels And Possible Ahsoka Tano Live-Action Projects

He then concluded, “We have heard from several different reliable sources on this. Corey and I are big TCW fans and are just as hyped as everyone else. This is something we’d never make up or guess at, we wouldn’t do that for anything that we put out.”

We have heard from several different reliable sources on this. Corey and I are big TCW fans and are just as hyped as everyone else. This is something we’d never make up or guess at, we wouldn’t do that for anything that we put out. — Noah Outlaw (@OutlawNoah) June 18, 2020

Related: Alleged Star Wars Rebels Sequel Plot Details Leak

Dave Filoni was recently asked if he was in the process of conceiving another animation project back in May or if he was just focused on The Mandalorian Season 2.

He responded indicating he’s focused on The Mandalorian, but noted he had a bunch of ideas he was thinking over, “Yeah, I’m really focused on that, working with Jon, and we’re having a great time. I’ve got a bunch of things that I’m preparing and mulling over.”

What do you make of this rumor? Are you interested in seeing a series following The Bad Batch?

(Visited 405 times, 423 visits today)