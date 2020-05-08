Star Wars Rebels writer and executive producer Dave Filoni recently addressed the future of Star Wars and the popular animated series Star Wars Rebels.

Rumors have been swirling that a Star Wars Rebels sequel series could be in development along with possible live-action spin-off series featuring Rebels characters like Kanan Jarrus.

A rumor back in January from YouTube Channel Kessel Run Transmissions indicated that a Star Wars Rebels sequel series was in development.

They would detail that the series would follow Ahsoka Tano and Sabine Wren and would be released later in 2020.

In fact, in February Kessel Run Transmissions host Corey Van Dyke reported that Filoni was part of the show and they were aiming for a November 2020 release.

So I just got the Rebels sequel show confirmed again from a reliable source. Here’s everything we know as I talked about on @KRTransmissions: •Stars Ahsoka/Sabine

•Filoni is onboard

•Releases November 2020

•It will be on Disney+

•No word on Ezra/Thrawn yet pic.twitter.com/jJ55Kzy0ep — Corey Van Dyke (@Corey_WolfPack) February 11, 2020

A separate from January would also indicate that a Star Wars Rebels sequel series was in development. This rumor would detail the show would follow Ezra Bridger and Grand Admiral Thrawn as they found themselves embroiled in a war between Thrawn’s Chiss Ascendancy and a rival faction called the Grysk.

Not only have there been rumors about a Star Wars Rebels sequel series, but more recently a rumor from Mikey Sutton indicated there could be a prequel series focusing on Caleb Dume, Kanan Jarrus’ name when he was a Padawan before Order 66.

There are also rumors that Ahsoka Tano, who figured prominently in Rebels, could also be showing up in The Mandalorian Season 2 and even get her own spin-off live-action series.

However, those rumors might be just that. Filoni recently spoke to Deadline after the conclusion to Season 7 of Star Wars: The Clone Wars aired on Disney Plus.

Filoni was asked if there will be another season of Rebels.

He responded, “No. Not really. I was really happy with how that series turned out, and I feel like we got to tell a complete story there.”

“It was one of the things that really drove me to thinking, well, it would be great to have a complete feeling like that for Clone Wars, so now to have both is really great,” Filoni continued.

However Filoni does note that the stories about the Star Wars Rebels characters might be far from over. He states, “I think that there’s always potential for stories that involve the characters from Rebels, which is maybe a better way to put it.”

He added, “They’ve all earned their place in the galaxy, so to speak, so I’m sure there’s some more of them to do.”

In fact Filoni goes on to detail that Sabine Wren’s story involving the Darksaber could be told.

He explained, “Oh, I think it’s possible. I mean, it’s definitely something that I left hanging at the end and part of that reason is just it’s always nice in my mind when there’s another story.”

“I like things in a series, even when I read or watch them, and there’s always a bit of sadness when something does come to an end, so potential is a great thing. I love that people are thinking about these stories in the same way that I wondered about many stories,” Filoni continued.

He then doubled down on the potential for stories involving Wren, “As a kid I wondered what happened to Luke after Return of the Jedi and all my heroes. I think it’s a natural part of enjoying this, and I think there’s always potential for further stories.”

He then stated, “Certainly, I will say it’s something I’ve given a decent amount of thought to, so you never know when or if it will actually ever take shape.”

Later in the interview Filoni would also be asked on whether or not he’s working on conceiving another animated project or if he’s just focused on The Mandalorian Season 2.

He answered, “Yeah, I’m really focused on that, working with Jon, and we’re having a great time. I’ve got a bunch of things that I’m preparing and mulling over.”

Now, some might view Filoni’s statements as a complete rejection of the rumors involving a Star Wars Rebels sequel series. However, Filoni only responds “no” to another season of Star Wars Rebels, not a separate series altogether.

And he doesn’t really answer the question about whether he’s working on conceiving another animated project.

In fact, when he’s asked about whether or not Ahsoka Tano could feature in a live-action series or film, he responds, “I have a lot of ideas and I’m really fortunate that I’ve had the opportunity now to work in both animation and live action, so just getting that exposure is interesting.”

He would add, “First for me there’s a story and then I have to decide what’s the best medium, and I think there are certain avenues open to me at this point.”

Later, he states, “But first, before I decide where it’s going to go, I need to decide on a story I want to tell, and invest my time in, because it’s a lot.”

“I mean, there’s a lot riding on everything Star Wars, especially for me personally, being here so long, I want to make sure I get it right. I’m learning, you know,” Filoni elaborated.

It definitely appears that Filoni isn’t closing any doors to future stories in the Star Wars Rebels character or Ahsoka Tano. And it’s possible we could be getting a live-action prequel series featuring Caleb Dume, Kanan Jarrus’ name when he was a Padawan before Order 66.

What do you make of Filoni’s comments? Are you interested in seeing a Star Wars Rebels sequel series? Do you want to see more Star Wars animated series or even films? What about Ahsoka Tano in live-action?

