Star Wars Rebels voice actor Taylor Gray, who plays Ezra Bridger, recently addressed rumors surrounding a Star Wars Rebels sequel series.

Star Wars Rebels Rumors

Rumors about a Star Wars Rebels sequel series popped up in January.

Related: Rumor: Disney and Lucasfilm Developing Sequel to Star Wars Rebels Starring Ahsoka Tano

The rumor came from YouTube channel Kessel Run Transmissions, who detailed that a sequel series focusing on Ahsoka Tano and Sabine Wren was in development.

Host Noah Outlaw stated, “What we’ve heard is that the Star Wars Rebels sequel show is in development. It is going to be animated. It is set for 2020. This year.”

Related: Alleged Star Wars Rebels Sequel Plot Details Leak

Following this rumor a separate one surfaced on Reddit that noted the series would actually focus on Ezra Bridger and Grand Admiral Thrawn. Not only did it detail it would focus on Ezra and Thrawn, but it went it to specifics including the series following a war between Thrawn’s Chiss Ascendancy and an alien race called the Grysk.

That rumor also detailed that the ancient race known as the Rakata would also make an appearance. However, it would be the sole survivor of the once galaxy spanning Rakata Empire who acts as a mentor to Ezra.

In February, Kessel Run Transmissions’ Noah Outlaw reported the series would arrive in October 2020.

Related: New Rumor Reveals Release Date for Star Wars Rebels Sequel Series

The Clone Wars: Season 7 in February. The Mandalorian: Season 2 in October. Star Wars Rebels sequel series in November. It’s gonna be a good year! — Noah Outlaw (@OutlawNoah) February 4, 2020

Ezra Bridger Voice Actor Taylor Gray Addresses Rumors

Now, Ezra Bridger voice actor Taylor Gray addressed those rumors. In an interview with Instagram user Bespin Bulletin, Gray was asked if fans would discover the fate of Bridger.

He responded, “I hope there are opportunities to see more of Ezra and the extent of his Jedi abilities. He evolved into such a dynamic character, complex with many levels and we watched him grow. I love to hear how many people connected with his journey.”

Bespin Bulletin then asked if Gray had a comment regarding the rumors of a Star Wars Rebels sequel series. He responded, “I probably can’t say anything. I don’t want it to seem like I’m hiding anything, just don’t really have anything to add on that.”

He continued, “I haven’t heard anything beyond the rumors online about a sequel.”

Related: Ewan McGregor Reveals Key Details About Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ Series

This is a typical response regarding rumors from actors. And if you remember, Ewan McGregor did eventually reveal he had been lying about returning to the role of Obi-Wan Kenobi for four years. So, he’s not technically ruling out the validity of the rumors.

While he didn’t say anything about a sequel, he did go on to detail what he thinks happened between Ezra and Thrawn following the end of Star Wars Rebels.

“Personally, I believe Ezra had a plan that extended beyond their [Thrawn and the Purgill] departure. I think once they were out of harm’s way, he split off from Thrawn and is working on himself as a Jedi,” Gray stated.

He continued, “I believe he understands the threat level against the galaxy and is working to become more balanced in the force, for Kanan, and, with Kanan’s training.”

Gray also indicated he would be up for playing Bridger in a live-action capacity following the reports that Rosario Dawson will play a live-action version of Ahsoka Tano in The Mandalorian Season 2.

When specifically asked if he would play Bridger in live-action, Gray responded, “I would hope so because Ezra is a characater that we have developed from the beginning.”

He continued, “Between Dave, the writing staff, and myself, we have created this character and brought him to life through specific reactions and emotions and dialogue which has created such a nuanced character. I feel so close to Ezra.”

Gray added, “And my career over the last ten years has only been live action projects. I felt most out of my comfort zone with animation. My training was focused on live action and I would love to utilize physicality and space to evolve Ezra a step further.”

Gray concluded the interview by thanking Star Wars fans, “I just want to give a big thanks to every single person who watched the show and gave their time to the story and the characters. So much of everyone was invested into the series and I feel like everyone from the crew, to the actors, to the fans are a part of it.”

He concluded, “I have enjoyed meeting and speaking with so many people at conventions and events. I feel so grateful to be a part of the Star Wars universe, the best out there! May the force be with you, always.”

You can see the full interview from Bespin Bulletin below:

What do you make of Taylor Gray’s comments regarding the Star Wars Rebels rumors?

(Visited 27 times, 32 visits today)