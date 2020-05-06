Rumor: Star Wars Rebels Live-Action Spin-Off Could Be In The Works

Rumor: Star Wars Rebels Live-Action Spin-Off Could Be In The Works

A new rumor indicates that a Star Wars Rebels live-action spin-off featuring Kanan Jarrus could be in the works.

The rumor from Mikey Sutton and posted to his Geekosity Facebook group details the spin-off could actually be a prequel series focusing on Kanan’s early days as a padawan when he went by Caleb Dume.

Sutton explains, “According to my sources, discussions have taken place about a live-action spin-off from the animated Star Wars Rebels. The casting of Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano in season two of The Mandalorian certainly set off speculation fireworks that the Rebels themselves are coming, and I scooped Sabine Wren appearing on Disney+ months before Tano was announced.”

He adds, “But according to my inside personnel, discussions are revolving around a Kanan Jarrus live-action TV show focusing on his days as a Jedi Padawan called Caleb Dume.”

Sutton does state that there have not been any serious moves to develop the character or series as yet, but there is interest, “Nothing serious in terms of planning or negotiation has apparently begun, but it seems like they’re very interested in bringing this character to new life.”

Kanan Jarrus’ history as Caleb Dume was documented in a 12-issue maxiseries from Marvel Comics. The series begins with Dume battling alongside his Master Depa Billaba during The Clone Wars on the planet Kaller.

After defeating the Separatist forces and securing the planet, Emperor Palpatine issues Order 66 and their clone troopers turn on them. Depa Billaba sacrifices herself to buy time for Dume to flee.

And flee he does. He is able to escape the clone forces tracking him down by gaining passage aboard Janus Kasmir’s ship the Kasmiri. The series then sees Dume create a parternship with Kasmir as he lives a life as a thief and a smuggler.

The series only gives a brief look at Kanan’s past, a past that is ripe for plenty of smuggler stories around the galaxy with a colorful cast including Dume’s former foe turned ally in the Devaronian General Kleeve.

It could definitely make for a fun live-action series.

Related: Disney CEO Bob Iger Silent on Future Star Wars Film Projects During Latest Disney Investor Call

Disney CEO Bob Iger made it clear that Lucasfilm’s focus in the short term would be on TV and specifically with series potentially spinning out of The Mandalorian.

He explained, “The priority in the next few years is television with The Mandalorian Season 2 coming in October and then more coming from The Mandalorian thereafter, including the possibility of infusing it with more characters and the possibility of taking those characters in their own direction in terms of series.”

He added, “So the priority for Star Wars in the short-term is going to be, I’ll call it television for Disney+ and then we will have more to say about development of theatrical soon after that.”

While Disney hasn’t specifically commented on the potential of continuing the Star Wars Rebels characters stories there are plenty of rumors indicating they are looking at doing so.

Probably the most prominent rumor as Sutton notes is Rosario Dawson playing a live action Ahsoka Tano in The Mandalorian Season 2. There are even rumors that the episode she appears in will be a backdoor pilot that could spin into its own live-action series.

Dawson addressed the rumor about her playing Ahsoka Tano saying, “That’s not confirmed yet but when that happens, I will be very happy.”

She added, “I’m very excited for that to be confirmed at some point.”

Related: New Rumor Reveals Release Date for Star Wars Rebels Sequel Series

Not only are there rumors of bringing Ahsoka Tano to live-action, but there is also a rumor that Lucasfilm is developing a Star Wars Rebels animated sequel series.

Corey Van Dyke, the host of Kessel Run Transmissions, detailed that an animated sequel series would be released in November 2020.

He explained the series would star Ahsoka and Sabine.

So I just got the Rebels sequel show confirmed again from a reliable source. Here’s everything we know as I talked about on @KRTransmissions: •Stars Ahsoka/Sabine

•Filoni is onboard

•Releases November 2020

•It will be on Disney+

•No word on Ezra/Thrawn yet pic.twitter.com/jJ55Kzy0ep — Corey Van Dyke (@Corey_WolfPack) February 11, 2020

Related: Alleged Star Wars Rebels Sequel Plot Details Leak

A separate rumor about this sequel series indicated it would be more focused on Ezra and Thrawn and centered around a war between Thrawn’s Chiss and the Grysk.

Needless to say there is quite a bit of buzz for the Star Wars Rebels characters.

What do you make of this rumor? Do you want to see a Star Wars Rebels live-action prequel series focused on the early days of Caleb Dume?

(Visited 200 times, 200 visits today)