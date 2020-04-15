Rosario Dawson Responds To Ahsoka Tano Rumors For The Mandalorian Season 2

Sin City and Daredevil actress Rosario Dawson responded to the rumors involving her playing a live-action Ahsoka Tano in The Mandalorian Season 2.

Dawson spoke with Variety where she detailed that the rumors are not confirmed.

She stated, “That’s not confirmed yet but when that happens, I will be very happy.”

Dawson added, “I’m very excited for that to be confirmed at some point.”

If Dawson is eventually confirmed to play Tano she credits it will be “a million and one percent because of the fans.”

Dawson’s rumored casting has become somewhat of a controversy. A segment of Star Wars fans quickly organized to demand the role be recast using the hashtags #NotMyAhsoka and #RecastAhsoka claiming Dawson is transphobic.

The accusations of transphobia stem from a lawsuit filed against Dawson back in October. As reported by NBC News, Dedrek Finley accused Dawson and her family of misgendering him “multiple times each day, with deliberate indifference as to the appropriate way to address [him].

The suit also claims that Dawson “acted with deliberate indifference and did nothing to correct the situation.”

It also claims that Dawson and her family assaulted him after they had ordered him to move out of their home.

Dawson has been accused of sitting on Finley and was “actively restraining him while he was on the ground to ensure that her mother could continue battering him.”

YouTuber Ryan Kinel believes Dawson’s comments make it “hard to say it’s not happening.”

He adds, “I guess we’ll just have to wait for Lucasfilm to finally go and tell everybody what we already know that Rosario Dawson will be Ahsoka in The Mandalorian Season 2.”

I have to agree with him. Her comments imply that she is in active discussions with Disney and Lucasfilm to play Ahsoka Tano.

The latest rumors from The Direct indicated Dawson already had a “multi-show deal” to play Ahsoka Tano.

Kinel believes she could appear in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series as well as the Cassian Andor series.

He notes this is likely because “Lucasfilm has no creativity. They are going to milk Ahsoka for all she is worth.”

Kinel adds, “I don’t think there is too much doubt in my mind. She’s one of the only fan favorite characters that they haven’t absolutely destroyed.”

The rumors about a multi-show deal followed a previous rumor from The Hollywood Reporter that indicated an episode of The Mandalorian will act as a backdoor pilot for a live-action Ahsoka Tano series.

What do you make of Rosario Dawson’s comments?

