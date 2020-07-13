TNT Announces A New Season Of Snowpiercer With First Look At Sean Bean’s Mr. Wilford

TNT announced a second season for Snowpiercer with a first look at Sean Bean’s Mr. Wilford.

TNT’s Snowpiercer takes place seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland.

Humanity has found shelter on a perpetually moving train with 1001 cars that circles the globe.

It focuses on class warfare, social injustice, and the politics of survival. It is based on Jacques Lob and Jean-Marc Rochette’s Snowpiercer graphic novel.

Take a look at their season 2 announcement and Sean Bean’s Mr. Wilford.

It’s no surprise that TNT would renew Snowpiercer for a second season. TV Series Finale reports the show premiered to 1.9 million viewers on May 17th.

The show would only dip below 1 million viewers on its sixth episode where it posted 965,000 viewers. The show currently averages 1.25 million viewers per episode. It has an average rating of .32 in the 18-49 demo.

The series is produced by Tomorrow Studios and CJ Entertainment. CJ Entertainment previously produced the live-action film starring Chris Evans.

The show is led by showrunner Graeme Manson and features a slew of directors including James Hawes, Matthew O’Connor, and Scott Derrickson.

The series stars Jennifer Connelly as Melanie Cavill, Daveed Diggs as Andrew Layton, Mickey Summer as Bess Till, Alison Wright as Ruth Wardell, Iddo Goldberg as Bennet Knox, Lena Hall as Miss Audrey, and Zarah Ferami as Sheila Vand.

Titan Comics released an official timeline for the graphic novels, the TV show, and the feature film revealing the show takes place 8 years before the film and just a tad over 7 years following the first graphic novel.

Are you looking forward to a second season of Snowpiercer?

