Batman Gets A Monstrous New Form In Dark Nights: Death Metal #2

Following the intro of Dinosaur Batman – a Dark Knight with a brain transplanted into the body of a T-Rex – Dark Nights: Death Metal #2 gave the mind of Bruce Wayne another new body, a supercharged Batmobile.

The second issue introduces us to the Batmobeast, the mode of transportation for Wonder Woman, Swamp Thing, and Wally West on a ridealong through Hell.

The trio and their sentient vehicle go on a hunt in Valhalla Cemetery for a Batman who rules as the new Lord of the Dead. Below is the synopsis which also teases Lobo:

“Get ready to scream! Wonder Woman roars across the horrifying Dark Multiverse landscape in the world’s most demented monster truck, with Swamp Thing riding shotgun! The two arrive at the ghoulish cemetery base of Batman and his army of zombies, but can the former friends stand each other long enough to form a plan and take back the planet? Plus, what’s Lobo doing in space?”

Its summary continues: “Don’t miss the second chapter of the wildest ride in the DC Universe, from the epic team of writer Scott Snyder and artist Greg Capullo!” Written by Scott Snyder, DK: Death Metal #2 features art by Greg Capullo and Jonathan Glapion.

The issue has four variant covers by David Finch, Jerome Opena, Stanley “Artgerm” Lau, and Dough Mahnke. Variant covers boast Lobo, Harley Quinn, Aquaman, and Wonder Woman holding an energy weapon – a buzzsaw charged by lightning with a winch reel for her Lasso – and a very heavy-metal-looking electric sitar.

Batmobeast shall appear again in Dark Nights: Death Metal Legends of the Dark Knights #1 – a tie-in comic that will explain the origins of all the weird and mysterious Dark Knights of this nightmare multiverse.

They include the Robin King and the aforementioned T-Rex although the latter got bumped and replaced. Dinosaur Batman was removed from the series following allegations of grooming and misconduct against creator Warren Ellis.

The 32-page Death Metal #2 is on sale now. Death Metal Legends of the Dark Knights is available Aug. 4th.

