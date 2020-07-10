Report: HBO Max and Matt Reeves to Develop Police Procedural Set in the World of The Batman’s Gotham City

It’s been done – in the past decade, no less – but HBO Max will be home to a new series centered on Gotham’s Finest, expanding on the upcoming Pattinson-led Batman universe.

The Hollywood Reporter discloses the streaming service is developing a police drama set in the same Gotham City as The Batman from director Matt Reeves and Boardwalk Empire creator Terence Winter.

Winter will write and executive produce with The Batman and Planet of the Apes producer Dylan Clark and Warner Bros. Television. Reeves 6th and Idaho will co-produce.

“This is an amazing opportunity,” Reeves said in a statement, “not only to expand the vision of the world I am creating but to explore it in the kind of depth and detail that only a longform format can afford.”

He added, “And getting to work with the incredibly talented Terence Winter, who has written so insightfully and powerfully about worlds of crime and corruption, is an absolute dream.”

The announcement of this new series follows news Reeves shifted his overall deal for developing new projects from Disney to Warner Bros.

HBO’s Chief of Content Kevin Reilly gave an indication that the Gotham PD procedural is only the first of many projects Reeves will develop for the platform and WB TV.

“Our collaboration with Warner Bros. and DC allows us to elaborate and grow fan connections across these powerful brands for years to come,” Reilly said.

Reilly concluded, “This is Batman as most audiences have never seen before and we know fans will want to spend more time in this new world inspired by the film.”

Fox already did something similar with Gotham starring Ben McKenzie and Donal Logue which was a mixed bag of villain origins retconned to Bruce Wayne’s childhood before he put on the cowl.

THR says to expect Jeffrey Wright to reprise his Jim Gordon in The Batman for HBO Max’s Gotham Police series. It’s unsure if Robert Pattinson will make an appearance.

The show doesn’t have a name yet but some are calling it GCPD and Gotham Central – a nod to the comic written by Greg Rucka and Ed Brubaker.

Adding fuel to the speculation they will reboot DC together for Warner Bros., Reeves and JJ Abrams – who is doing Justice League Dark for HBO Max through Bad Robot – are making DC-based content at the same time.

