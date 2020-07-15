Nick Cannon Responds to ViacomCBS After They Fired Him For “Perpetuating Anti-Semitism”

Actor and YouTube host Nick Cannon responded to ViacomCBS after the company fired him for “perpetuating anti-semitism.”

On an episode of Nick Cannon’s Cannon Class with Professor Griff, formerly of the rap group Public Enemy, Cannon and Griff discuss the “true children of Israel.”

During a conservation about Public Enemy, Cannon details that in the past Hip-Hop was not about the money because the people with the money “had it on lock.” He would go on to describe this practice as “slavery.”

This conversation would then lead to Cannon asking about the “true children of Israel” at around the 23:00 minute mark.

Cannon asked, “If the true children of Israel, if we are speaking of the Jewish community, if we are speaking of the Abrahamic faith, that Islam comes from, that Judaism comes from, that Christianity comes from, all comes from Abraham. And we are all speaking of brotherhood and unity. Why is this division? Why is it such a problem?”

He continued, “Why is there so much fear, specifically in the black community, in the Jewish community…And this is a leading question which I’m going to get to, but why is it such a problem to speak the truth?”

Professor Griff responded, “It became a problem for us because of the propaganda machine. But it is more of a problem for them because they’ve taken our birthright.”

Cannon interjected, “They don’t want us to be them.”

Griff countered, “They don’t want us to be us. They don’t want you wrapping your head. They don’t…They don’t… Now, because you recognize and now they’ve identified. Oh man Nick knows who he is. And now, the flip side of that you know who they are.”

Canon then states, “So let’s dive into it. Who are they? When we speak of…because this is where it truly is. When we talk about the six corporations, when we go as deep as the Rothschilds, centralized banking, the 13 families, the bloodlines that control everything even outside of America.”

He continued, “When we talk about the people, if we were truly the children of Israel and we are defining who the Jewish people are because I feel like that if we actually understand that construct then we can see that there is no hate involved.”

“When we talk about the lies, the deceit, how the fake dollar controls all of this; then maybe we can get to the reason why they wanted to silence you, why they wanted to silence Minister Farrakhan and they want to throw that we are having hate speech when it’s never hate speech when…” Cannon said.

He then added, “You cannot be anti-Semitic when we are the Semitic people. When we are the same people that you, who they want to be. That’s our birthright.”

Professor Griff agreed, “That’s our birthright.”

Cannon then continued, “So if that’s truly our birthright there’s no hate involved. How did this message get so misconstrued?”

Griff answered, “When we came back to claim it. When we woke up and came back to…”

Griff then goes on to make an analogy about a bicycle. He claims that when you are old enough to understand that someone has stolen your bike (Israeli Heritage) you are going to want it back.

He continued the metaphor noting that the bike will get new wheels and will have a new paint job and won’t look like the old bike, but you still will know it’s your bike.

Griff then claims there are documents and scripture and receipts that detail that the bike belongs to him. Griff then details that musicians Michael Jackson and Diddy censored their lyrics due to Jewish concerns.

There Cannon reiterates his belief that “Even though we’re the true Hebrews.” Griff responds, “Exactly, so we can’t even tell the truth now.”

Later in the interview around the 38:15 minute mark, the pair begin discussing a group of Jewish people inside another circle of Jewish people.

Cannon said of the subject, “So, let’s dig into that for a second because. That’s where I, and even sometimes find myself wanting to debate this idea and it gets really wishy-washy and unclear for me. When we we give so much power to the “theys.”

He continued, “When we talk, and then the “theys” turn into the Illuminati, the Zionists, the Rothschilds, the Bilderburg Group, the Freemasons. And as a community, and I feel, and I’ve done this to myself, I want to blame others for the position that I’m currently in.”

Cannon elaborated, “And that often becomes, when you say the privilege of a white girlfriend who comes into the room or the apologists, or these people come in and say, ‘Why aren’t you guys over slavery already? Why are you always complaining? Why don’t you do for yourself, pull yourself up by your own bootstraps? My people were also oppressed.’

He then added, “We hear all of this stuff all the time. Which a lot of times I really can’t debate what they’re saying because some of what they’re saying there’s some truth in it. Because we’re often blaming and saying the “theys,” but I would love to dive in real quick just for the people that are listening and watching, even specifically the Illuminati.”

Nick Cannon would then discuss his thoughts on the Illuminati, “Like to me, I say ‘f*** the Illuminati.’ I say it so much. I don’t give a f*** about the Illuminati. One because that’s Roman Catholicism, which I don’t subscribe to.”

He continued, “I don’t care about this illuminated group of scientists that they thought, really they had some information and thought that they were illuminated. I feel like I’ve heard you say this and I wrote it down here. I quoted it, We are the illuminated ones.’ So when this whole Illuminati that we hear about, I say “f*** them.”

The conversation would eventually shift to Blue Bloods at the 48:00 mark.

Cannon states, “We are going to go to blue blood. A blue blood is an European person because they don’t have pigment in their skin that you can see their blue veins.”

Griff added, “And blood is blue until oxygen, the air hit it, and it turns red. Democrat, Republican Party.”

Cannon interjects, “Bloods and Crypts.” Griff elaborated, “They set that kind of thing. Hegalian dialectic principle. The opposing forces controlled by the same people.”

Cannon then states, “So, then let’s go to what it really is then. When we talk about the power of melinated people. When we talk about who we really are as God’s… and understanding that our melanin is so power and it connects us in way. That the reason why they fear black. The reason why they fear us is because of the lack that they have of it.”

“So then when you see what Dr. Frances C Welsing talked about is that fear in that and that genetic annihilation of when you have a person that has the lack of pigment, the lack of melanin they know they will be annihilated. So therefore, however they got the power they have the lack of compassion,” Cannon stated.

Cannon continued, “Melanin comes with soul, that we call it soul, we soul brothers and sisters, that’s the melanin that connects us so the people that don’t have it, are, and I’m going to say this carefully, are a little less and where the term actually comes from, ’cause I’m going to bring it back around to Minister Farrakhan, to where they may not have the compassion.

He elaborated, “When they were sent to the mountains of Caucasus, when they didn’t have the power of the sun. The sun then started to deteriorate them. So then they’re acting out of fear, they’re acting out of low self-esteem, they’re acting out of deficiency, so therefore the only way they can act is evil.”

“They have to rob, steal, rape, kill, and fight in order to survive. So then these people who didn’t have what we had, and when I say ‘we,’ I speak of the melinated people, they had to be savages, they had to be barbaric because they’re in these Nordic mountains, they’re in these rough torrential environments,” Cannon stated.

“So they’re acting as animals, so they’re the ones that are actually closer to animals, they’re the ones that are actually the true savages, and then they built up such, I want to say warrior, but they built up this conquering, barbaric mentally that they’re coming out of Europe,” Cannon added.

Cannon continued, “They then said, ‘In order for us to survive we have to take what’s not ours.’ And they went into the land where we are originated. And instead of trying to make friends they said, ‘We want what you got.’

Cannon then states, “Because there’s this mentally, whether it’s the Ceasars or even that…we have to conquer. I say all that to set the context. And when we speak of whether it’s Jewish people, white people, Europeans, the Illuminati, they were doing that as survival tactics to stay on this planet.”

Professor Griff stated, “Because they learned when they circumnavigated the globe and they ran into these islands and these places, and we were already there to greet them.”

Cannon interjected, “Right, with open arms.”

Griff then continued, “With open arms, teaching them, but then… they were deficient. So they wanted to get what they thought we had, and we did have it. So the rape took place of the woman. The theft took place of natural resources.”

Cannon responded, “And that’s when their disease, that’s when their mentally, because I’m trying to get to that place of how they were able to get control over the gods. How they were able to get control over the original people.”

Professor Griff, “Once they learned that though and now that they raped and impregnated, left and came back and they saw the child lighter they said ‘Wow.’ That’s when they learned genetics. Genetic annihilation. So now you have to set up a system of white supremacy to control that. So now we have thirteen families here, Illuminati that’s manipulating and controlling, sub groups.

Cannon added, “Coming out of Europe.”

The conversation would then continue with Griff indicating that they need to set up systems in order to survive.

Cannon would respond saying, “That’s even, from the white nationalists to the white supremacy mentalities to Donald Trump himself wanting to build walls. They are trying to keep their, what they consider purity.”

The interview would continue for another 30 minutes.

Following the interview getting more widespread attention, ViacomCBS would issue a statement terminating their relationship with Cannon due to the content of the episode of his podcast.

The statement as reported by Deadline begins, “ViacomCBS condemns bigotry of any kind and we categorically denounce all forms of anti-Semitism. We have spoken with Nick Cannon about an episode of his podcast ‘Cannon’s Class’ on YouTube, which promoted hateful speech and spread anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.”

Their statement continued, “While we support ongoing education and dialogue in the fight against bigotry, we are deeply troubled that Nick has failed to acknowledge or apologize for perpetuating anti-Semitism, and we are terminating our relationship with him.”

The statement concluded, “We are committed to doing better in our response to incidents of anti-Semitism, racism, and bigotry. ViacomCBS will have further announcements on our efforts to combat hate of all kinds.”

Cannon hosted Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘n Out on MTV for ViacomCBS.

Cannon responded to ViacomCBS on Twitter.

He wrote, “Anyone who knows me knows that I have no hate in my heart nor malice intentions. I do not condone hate speech nor the spread of hateful rhetoric. We are living in a time when it is more important than ever to promote unity and understanding.”

Cannon then wrote in a subsequent tweet, “The Black and Jewish communities have both faced enormous hatred, oppression persecution and prejudice for thousands of years and in many ways have and will continue to work together to overcome these obstacles.”

He continued, “When you look at The Media, and other sectors in our nation’s history, African Americans and The people of the Jewish community have partnered to create some of the best, most revolutionary work we know today.”

He then added, “I am an advocate for people’s voices to be heard openly, fairly and candidly. In today’s conversation about anti-racism and social justice, I think we all including myself must continue educating one another &embrace uncomfortable conversations it’s the only way we ALL get better.”

“I encourage more healthy dialogue and welcome any experts, clergy, or spokespersons to any of my platforms to hold me accountable and correct me in any statement that I’ve made that has been projected as negative,” Cannon then wrote.

He concluded, “Until then, I hold myself accountable for this moment and take full responsibility because My intentions are only to show that as a beautiful human species we have way more commonalities than differences, So let’s embrace those as well as each other. We All Family!”

Cannon would also respond his Facebook account in a post titled “Truth and Reconciliation.”

The post continued:

He then added:

Finally he concluded by demanding for full ownership of the of “Wild ‘N Out” and an apology from ViacomCBS.

Cannon would then take to Twitter to retweet a number of people attempting to defend his comments.

The host retweeted some tweets that claimed that he would be targeted for assassination by the government due to him speaking out:

It seems the war between ViacomCBS and Nick Cannon is only heating up. What do you make of this entire situation?

