Disney Releases New Trailer For The Long-Delayed New Mutants Film To Promote Comic Con Appearance

Disney released a new look for their upcoming New Mutants film that has been delayed almost too many times to count.

The new look was shared to YouTube in order to promote an upcoming New Mutants panel for Comic Con at home that will debut on July 23rd.

That Comic Con panel will include Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Alice Braga, Blu Hunt and Henry Zaga.

The panel will be modereated by Ira Madison III.

The film is directed by Josh Boone who told EW in March that he didn’t finish the film until after he adapted Stephen King’s The Stand for CBS All Access.

Boone sated, “When they called me right before I went to go make The Stand and said, ‘Would you come finish the movie?’ I said, ‘I would f—in’ love to come finish the movie!'”

He detailed that before he came back the editing was only 75 percent done, “In the editing, we were probably 75 percent done.”

He added, “We came back and finished it up. It took a couple months, and it was nice to be able to come back. Knate [Lee], my co-writer, and I, we hadn’t seen it in a year.”

Boone then indicated that he and his co-writer did make some changes to the film as well, “We did a bunch of things here and there that we hadn’t thought about or noticed a year before.”

The film was screened in New York City for the cast. Maisie Williams described the film as a thriller.

She explained, “It’s very… thriller.” She went on, “I think the nature of a bunch of teenagers being trapped at a facility, all with individual powers which they don’t know how to use yet or even summon, that lends itself really well to suspense and scary cuts.”

Williams added, “It’s all done in a very honest way and it really does come from the characters and the situations that they’re in. It’s not a happy, upbeat superhero comedy film. It’s definitely very dark.”

The latest announced release date for the film is August 28, 2020.

What do you make of this latest trailer for New Mutants? Do you think this appearance at Comic Con might indicate the film will be released to VOD or a streaming service?

