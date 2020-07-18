Goku and Vegeta Reach a New Super Saiyan 4 Form in New Super Dragon Ball Heroes Key Visual!

A new key visual for the Super Dragon Ball Heroes anime series shows that Goku and Vegeta will achieve new Super Saiyan 4 forms in an effort to defeat a powered-up version of the demonic Janemba in the series’ season finale.

Releasing on August 6th, “Big Decisive Battle in Hell! A New Janemba!” will see Goku, Vegeta, and their fellow Xeno warriors facing off against Janemba, recently revealed to be the seeming overall villain of the Universe Creation Arc.

In the course of the fight, Goku and Vegeta will push their Super Saiyan 4 abilities past their limits, reaching a new form aptly named Limit Breaker Super Saiyan 4, which tints their hair and auras with the red-coloring and lightning aura of Super Saiyan God:

Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the anime tie-in series for the Dragon Ball Heroes video game franchise, which follows ‘Xeno’ versions of Goku, Vegeta, Trunks and their fellow Z Fighters as they explore the greater Dragon Ball universe and fight alongside the Time Patrol to keep various timelines in-tact.

Forms and characters introduced in the spin-off include Dark Broly, Golden Cooler, and Super Saiyan God Trunks:

Though the Super Dragon Ball Heroes franchise has not been translated to the West in an official capacity, characters and forms introduced in the series have made appearances in the globally released Dragon Ball Super Card Game.

What do you make of these new forms?

