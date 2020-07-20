Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy Announced By Nintendo And Koei Tecmo

Koei Tecmo announced that a sequel to Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout will be arriving sometime this Winter.

The announcement was made as part of Nintendo’s Japanese version for July’s Nintendo Direct Mini.

Koei Tecmo confirmed announcement earlier today on Twitter.

They wrote, “We are pleased to reveal that Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy will be coming this Winter.”

They added, “Keep your eyes peeled on our official website for more information.”

The sequel will see Ryza return as a protagonist. According to Koei Tecmo this is the first in franchise history to have a character take on the hero role in two successive titles.

Along with announcing the game, Koei Tecmo launched a teaser where they promise more details about the game will be revealed on July 29, 2020.

In addition to the teaser site, Koei Tecmo’s official YouTube channel already has a “Special Movie” for Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends and the Secret Fairy ready to debut on July 29th.

Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy is a direct sequel to Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout.

The first game reportedly shipped over 420,000 copies to date. The Switch version of the first game has an 84 Metacritic score with an 8.0 user score.

Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy will be available for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC via Steam.

