Warhammer YouTuber Primaris a.k.a Alexander Panin recently revealed his Black Templars fan cinematic.

Back in June, Primaris released a teaser clip of the new project.

Related: Marvel Comics Reveals Details On Their Upcoming Warhammer 40,000 Comic

Now, he’s shared the first video in what appears to be an ongoing Black Templars project.

In the description of the video, Primaris hints this might be the first in a number of videos on the Black Templars.

He writes, “I present to you my new project-Primaris, Back Templars -this is the first video about black Templars. I sincerely hope you enjoy it. This is a completely fan video.”

Related: Lost Legion Releases Teaser Trailer for Warhammer 40k Fan Film “The Exodite”

He adds, “On my patreon, https://www.patreon.com/Primaris you can see the “backstage” of creating a video, various materials from Wallpapers to videos about creating soon. If you want to support creating videos, I would be very grateful. This will help me speed up and focus on creating a new part.”

Primaris goes on to detail that he has started on the next part of the series, “At this point, I have started the next part. . There will still be 3 of them associated with these characters.”

He teases the next part will involve the Necrons and have more action, ” In the next parts, I will show the Necrons and the tomb. No spoilers. There will be action and the overall visual will be much better. This video was for me some was a techno demo. I realized what I was weak at, and where I made mistakes, and after analyzing all this, I started working on a new video.”

Pimaris then thanked his supporters and the Warhammer community, “I am very grateful to the entire Warhammer community and social networks. During production, I felt tremendous support and I want to say thank you! I promise the next videos will be much better!”

Related: YouTuber Arch Warhammer Launches Email Campaign To Games Workshop To Save Warhammer

He concluded, “I also express my gratitude to the Creator of the Astartes channel-Syama Pedersen for inspiration. His work is mind-blowing. I was inspired by his videos.”

Black Templars

If you are unfamiliar with the Black Templars, YouTuber Arch Warhammer recently provided a breakdown of the unique Space Marine Chapter.

In short they are derived from the Imperial Fists’ gene-seed and their Primarch, Rogal Dorn. They also don’t adhere to traditional Chapter structure and regulations. And more specifically they don’t adhere to the Codex Astartes, which limits Chapters to 1,000 members.

Related: Epic Fan Made Warhammer 40K Animated Video Goes Viral – Astartes vs. Psyker

More importantly they are a crusading group of Space Marines.

As Arch puts it, “They have continued their journey through the stars on a never-ending quest to wipe out every last xenos, mutant, heretic, and traitor in the galaxy. A most worthy and worthwhile goal that the Black Templars pursue with considerable vigor.”

The Black Templars would initially be led by High Marshal Sigismund. Wanting to prove his and the Chapter’s loyalty to the Emperor he launched a Space Marine Crusade that has lasted for 10,000 years.

What do you make of Primaris’ Black Templar cinematic?

(Visited 185 times, 185 visits today)