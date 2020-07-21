Marvel Comics Promotes Captain America and Marvel Unlimited Without Steve Rogers

Marvel Comics is currently running an ad campaign on Facebook using Captain America to promote their digital comics platform Marvel Unlimited.

The only problem with the ad campaign is that Steve Rogers is absent, and instead a number of alternate reality Captain Americas are being used to promote the platform.

The first ad reads, “Read Captain America and all of Marvel’s epic comics for just $60 a year!”

It continues, “Sign up today with code SUMMER60 at checkout! Terms and conditions apply.”

The ad is accompanied by the following image showing a number of alternate universe female Captain America characters. Steve Rogers is nowhere to be seen.

The ad features Samantha Wilson, who first debuted in Spider-Gwen Vol. 2 #1 as a genderbent version of Sam Wilson a.k.a. Falcon. You can see her in the bottom left corner of the ad.

Above Samantha Wilson is Danielle Cage, the daughter of Luke Cage who first appears as Captain America in Ultron Forever and continues her adventures in U.S. Avengers.

In the center of the image is Roberta Mendez, who was forcefully subjected to the Super-Soldier Serum by her husband. She would become Captain America upon hearing the trigger words “Avengers Assemble.”

She first appears in Secret Wars 2099.

The character in the bottom right is Peggy Carter or Captain Peggy. The character concept was created for the mobile game Marvel Puzzle Quest.

The character would eventually make her comic debut in Exiles #3.

The last and final character on the ad appears to be Rikki Barnes.

Rikki Barnes was introduced as a female version of Bucky Barnes in the Heroes Reborn Captain America series.

She would eventually take on the identity of Nomad in Nomad: Girl Without a World.

This isn’t the only ad using Captain America to promote Marvel Unlimited without Steve Rogers.

Another ad is also circulating on Facebook promoting Marvel Unlimited without Rogers.

The ad uses the same copy. It also reads, “Read Captain America and all of Marvel’s epic comics for just $60 a year!”

It adds, “Sign up today with code SUMMER60 at checkout! Terms and conditions apply.”

As you can see this ad also features Peggy Carter and Danielle Cage.

However, it also showcases Sam Wilson as Captain America.

Sam Wilson first became Captain America in All-New Captain America #1 in 2014.

What do you make of Marvel’s ads promoting Captain America without Steve Rogers? Why do you think they aren’t using Steve Rogers to promote their Captain America titles?

