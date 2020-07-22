Transformers and Back to the Future Crossover Announced

Marty McFly will be teaming up with the Autobots in a Transformers and Back to the Future crossover.

The crossover series will come from IDW Publishing and will be written by upcoming Star Wars: The High Republic writer Cavan Scott with art by Juan Samu.

Transformers / Back to the Future will be a 4-issue miniseries.

The first issue will see Marty McFly return “from the adventure of a lifetime to a new, better Hill Valley… that is, until Marty and his friend Doc Brown’s time machine attracts the attention of the Decepticons.”

Marty will find himself “once again thrust into action to unravel a Decepticon plot in the past, present, and future… now with the help of a new converting time machine, the Autobot called Gigawatt!”

Scott talked about the upcoming miniseries saying, “When I was asked to write the official crossover comic, I could only shout ‘Great Scott’ and dive in.”

He continued, ““It’s the perfect fit. Both Transformers and Back to the Future are packed with adventure, humor, and (most importantly) heart.”

Scott then added, “Plus, it gave me a chance to play with multiple Transformers timelines, harkening back to some of my favorite Transformers storylines of the ‘80s, while also bringing in elements of all three Back to the Future movies.”

He teased, “Look out for classic characters, both human and Cybertronian, and a few surprises along the way!”

Scott would also add on Twitter, “Just announced! I’m writing the time-twisting TRANSFORMERS / BACK TO THE FUTURE mini-series! Finally writing Autobots and Decepticons with Marty McFly and Doc Brown to boot! Great Scott! And great art from Juan Samu.”

Samu also discussed the series, “All my life I have waited for this moment! This amazing project, apart from being an authentic journey through time for me, has brought out my inner child in every scene. The Autobots, Decepticons, Marty, and Doc are so iconic that I feel super-excited to be able to draw them! Thanks to IDW, NBC Universal, and Hasbro for giving us this opportunity!”

IDW’s Editor-in-Chief John Barber also weighed in, “Transformers and Back to the Future have quite a bit in common. They’ve both inspired multiple generations of fans, they are both — at their heart — about characters and change, and they both have at least one really cool car.”

He added, “We’re extremely excited at IDW to get to bring these two worlds together!”

The upcoming miniseries will feature a number of variant covers for retailers.

The main cover will be done by Juan Samu with a second cover by Phil Murphy.

There will also be two retailer incentive covers. The first will be done by Dan Schoening and the second a photo of the upcoming Autobot Gigawatt toy.

The miniseries is expected to debut sometime in October.

