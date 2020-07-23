Artist “Fixes” Abby From Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us Part II

An artist has “fixed” Abby from Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us Part II by giving her a healthy bust size and putting her in an American flag-themed bikini top.

The original idea to fix Abby came from Reddit user Foopvris who shared a number of options into the Gamingcirclejerk subreddit.

FooPvris shared three options that could fix Abby and captioned the post, “Guys I came up with some ways Naughty Dog can fix Abby.”

The first sees Abby’s chest enhanced and covered with an American flag-themed bikini top. It also shows off a bare midriff.

The second sees Abby’s face replaced with Nagato from Azur Lane.

Finally, the third also replaces Abby’s face with Keanu Reeves.

The idea of Abby being fixed with a larger chest size, an American flag-themed bikini top, and a bare midriff would be picked up by another Reddit user, thedman1954.

Thedman1954 would take the actual character model from the game and photo shop on the American flag-themed bikini and share it into Gamingcirclejerk subreddit as well.

He captioned his work writing, “Here’s the Abby fix u/fooPvris proposed seen in-game. So much more historically accurate.”

The Last of Us Part II sold extraordinarily well in its first month since release.

NPD reports it was the highest selling game in June.

Not only was it the highest selling game in June, but they also reported that the game is currently the third most sold game in 2020.

The only games that it didn’t best were Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

It is also the 8th most sold game in the past 12 months.

It’s behind Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, NBA 2K20, Madden NFL 20, Borderlands 3, Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order, Grand Theft Auto V, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Despite the high sales, the game received mixed reviews from players. The User Score on Metacritic currently sits at 5.5 from 133389 ratings.

It received a 94 Metascore on Metacritic from 117 critics.

Do you think this American flag-themed bikini and exposed midriff “fixes” Abby?

