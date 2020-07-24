Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Actor Ethan Peck Claims Michael Burnham Gives Spock “Permission To Be Human”

CBS All Access joined San Diego Comic-Con’s Comic-Con At Home line-up where fans were treated to an update on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds where Spock actor Ethan Peck claimed that he “Michael Burnham gives [Spock] the permission to be human.”

Before Peck made his comments regarding Spock, the panel opened with current Star Trek architect Alex Kurtzman providing an update for their newly announced show, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

Quite a bit later in the panel the show’s cast members Ethan Peck, Anson Mount, who plays Captain Pike, and Rebecca Romijn, who plays Number One, would also provide updates on the show.

At the very beginning of the panel, Kurtzman is asked about Strange New Worlds and where they are at on it.

He responded, “Obviously, we heard the fans. I really wanted to tell everybody about it last Comic-Con. People were poking around and asking questions, and we couldn’t say anything. But we were already having real active conversations at that point.”

He added, “The room has started. There are 10 stories broken, which is very exciting. They are just sort of at the beginning. But it was one of those shows that I think everybody came in with such enthusiasm and so much love.”

Further into the stream the stars of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds gave fans a bit of information on where the project is going. First up, at the 42-minute mark, actor Ethan Peck provided some insights on his take on Spock.

He stated, “I’ll start by saying that Spock’s interaction with Michael Burnham is essential to transforming Spock from somebody who’s been born on Vulcan who’s half-human that has been taught to be Vulcan. And I think Michael Burnham gives him the permission to be human. And teaches him what it is to be human.”

He goes on to connect the Spock everyone had loved in the past, as played by the late Leonard Nimoy, and his iteration of the character and where he draws inspiration.

“So that essential to the development of Spock as we follow along between the conflict between his emotion and logic going forward into when we first see Leonard Nimoy in The Original Series,” Peck continued.

He then added, “It’s a huge character point for me and will dictate a lot of behavior for Spock, because of his interaction with Michael. So, I think that’s most important for Spock.”

Anson Mount then discussed his character of Captain Pike and addressed how the show will deal with his character’s pre-established future.

Mount stated, “The biggest thing, obviously, was seeing my future, and when you see how it’s all gonna end and that it’s not so pretty what do you do with that? I think there’s a reason we can only see our past.”

He continued, “‘Cause we’re a very neurotic species. And we wouldn’t know how to comport ourselves. I think ultimately the question comes, how do you move forward? I think he’s probably going to wrestle with how he can best utilize the rest of his life for the good of… the world, the universe.”

Number One actress Rebecca Romijn chimed in, “I think a lot of it also is surrounding to the unknown. Together, working as a team to surrender to the unknown.”

Mount quickly agreed, “That’s probably a very important point. He’s probably not thinking about it as a team yet because he’s wrestling with it himself. I hope he’s going to learn to wrestle…let other people help him wrestle with it.”

What do you think of make of Peck’s comments regarding Spock? Does this update on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds make you interested in the show?

