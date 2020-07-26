DC Comics artist Jae Lee responded to former Batman writer Tom King’s insinuations that Lee was part of a “hate group.”

King took issue with Lee after DC Comics revealed Lee’s variant cover Rorschach #1 that is written by King and Jorge Fornes on July 24th.

The cover had previously been announced Lee would be doing a variant cover for Rorschach #1 on July 15th when they announced the series.

King targeted Lee on Twitter writing, “Today DC put out an alternate cover to Rorschach by Jae Lee, who has also done covers for comicsgate, a hate group.”

He continued, “DC does not consult creators on alternate covers; I reached out to them to express my deep disappointment.”

“Far as I am concerned this is the cover to Rorschach #1,” King concluded.

He then shared the main cover by Fornes.

King would face backlash from Cyberfrog creator Ethan Van Sciver. Lee did a variant cover for Van Sciver’s upcoming Cyberfrog 2: Rekt Planet book.

According to the IndieGoGo campaign, Lee’s variant cover has been backed by 1186 people.

Van Sciver wrote, “This is a shameful thing you’re doing.”

He added, “History will judge you for it.”

In a subsequent tweet he added, “We aren’t a hate group. We are opposed to SJWs destroying this business with Cancel Culture while using marginalized people as shields.”

He added, “You can’t win, because you’re wrong, and we’re right.”

Van Sciver would also write on Twitter, “Ha ha, what a dork. Tom, go f*** yourself with this ‘hate group’ shit while you try to destroy a working artist who has been making people happy for decades, while you’ve only Batman a simp.”

He added, “And back Jae Lee’s Rekt Planet cover here, everyone!’

He later added, “Cancel Culture is wrong. It is immoral. Make no mistake, Tom King is afraid of social justice caneling him, which is why he is pointing at Jae Lee and screeching.”

He continued, “ComicsGate tolerates all of this with a smile. We are on the right side of history. And F U 2.”

King would later write on Twitter that he spoke with Lee and stated, “we’re all good.”

He specifically wrote, “I spoke with Jae. He’s not on Twitter, didn’t know comicsgate existed, and doesn’t support hate of any kind.”

He added, “We’re all good. Best possible outcome.”

Well, Lee has taken to Instagram to respond to the entire situation in a very emotional post and directly contradicted King.

He began his post writing, “Two weeks ago, June and I took Loki to San Diego to see a specialist. He did not survive due to complications from the surgery.”

Lee continued, “This past Friday was supposed to be a day of mourning. We were back in San Diego to pick up his ashes. We were going to take him to the beach and comfort each other by sharing our favorite stories about our little boy.”

He then stated, “Instead, a part of the internet I avoid like the plague came barging in. I had companies I’m working for calling me, friends reaching out to me. I’m seeing hate pouring out of strangers’ mouths, accusing me of things I have no knowledge of.”

“I’m seeing first hand how fast lies are spreading. Let me be clear, I’m not part of ANY group,” Lee added.

He went on, “We never made it to the beach. We spent the entire six hour drive back home on an emotional roller coaster.”

Lee then expressed his anger, “I’m writing this because I’m angry. These irresponsible tweets are not harmless. They do not just go away. They have real world consequences.”

He continued, “They can take away your job. Your life. Your memories. June and I were robbed of a special day. So, no, we’re not ‘all good.'”

Lee elaborated, “This isn’t the start of a conversation. This is the end. So please, don’t drag me into a world I never wanted to be a part of, nor will I ever want to be a part of.”

He then ended on an optimistic note, “I want to honor Loki by going back to producing art made with love. For people who enjoy it for what it is. Something that hopefully brings joy into their lives.”

Finally, he concluded, “Mommy and Daddy miss you so very much, Loki, our love.”

Van Sciver responded to Lee’s Instagram post writing, “For what it’s worth, I love your art, Jae. I was happy to be able to hire you, and CyberFrog fans loved the covers you drew.”

He added, “I’m so sorry these activists ruined what was meant to be a quiet family moment, attempting to punish you for it. RIP Loki.”

