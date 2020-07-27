Crunchyroll And Adult Swim Announce New Series ‘Fena: Pirate Princess,’ Debut First Trailer

Crunchyroll and Adult Swim announced a brand new anime series during the Adult Swim Con titled Fena: Pirate Princess.

Toonami made the announcement on their Facebook page. They wrote, “The high seas are calling! Toonami is proud to announce an all-new anime series. An Adult Swim and Crunchyroll production, Fena: Pirate Princess is set to sail in 2021 on Toonami!”

Along with the announcement of the new series, Crunchyroll debuted a first trailer on their YouTube channel.

Fena: Pirate Princess is an original anime series that tells the tale of Fena Houtman, a young orphan girl.

Fena is raised on an island, where the denizens are used as chattel by the British Empire.

While it might look like Fena is doomed to become just another orphan to be used by the British Empire, her mysterious past will come knocking and she will break the chains of her oppressors.

Not only will she break the chains of her oppressors, but Crunchyroll details that she will “forge a new identity, free of bondage, and search for a place where she can truly belong and find out the true mysteries behind a keyword ‘Eden.'”

The series is directed by B: The Beginning character designer and key animator Kazuto Nakazawa. The animation will be done by Production I.G. and the series will be a joint Adult Swim and Crunchyroll Production.

In the trailer above, Nakazawa discussed the series and revealed that he had been working on the series for “about a year and a half.”

He also indicated the story takes place in Europe in the 18th century. Nakazawa stated, “It takes place in the 18th century in Europe. I’m striving to make a fantasy, adventure, action show.”

He also described the series as “somewhere between a Shonen Manga and a Shojo Manga.” He elaborated, “I added action and then I forced myself to include some love story element that I am truly horrible at.”

He continued, “So that it’ll become something the viewers would be excited to watch. That’s what I am working on now. I’m doing everything I can so that you will get to watch this very soon.”

Nakazawa concluded, “I hope you will wait patiently for that time.”

Adult Swim’s Senior Vice President and Creative Director On-Air expressed his excitement for the series, “’m thrilled to be able to announce our next co-produced anime series with our partners at Crunchyroll and bring Nakazawa’s unique vision to life.”

Crunchyroll’s Head of Development Sarah Victor also stated, “The global anime community is going to love adventuring alongside Fena in this new series setting sail next year.”

She added, “We’re delighted to be working alongside Adult Swim to bring this new series to life.”

The series will air as part of Adult Swim’s Toonami lineup and will also be available to stream on Crunchyroll in 2021.

