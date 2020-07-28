Rumor: Marvel Comics To No Longer Publish Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Adaptation

A new rumor details that Marvel Comics will no longer publish their previously announced adaptation of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Marvel Comics had previously announced that they would be doing an adaptation of The Rise of Skywalker at ComicsPRO in Portland, Oregon back in February.

In that announcement they revealed that it would be a five-issue limited series written by Jody Houser with art by Will Sliney.

Houser even stated at the time, “As a lifelong Star Wars fan, it was an honor to be asked to be a part of wrapping up the Skywalker saga with Marvel Comics.”

She added, “We have some fun plans to add scenes and material that weren’t seen in the movie.”

She would also share the project on Twitter.

The first issue of the series would actually be solicited in Diamond’s April catalog and was expected to go on sale on June 3, 2020.

The official solicitation read:

“STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER ADAPTATION #1 (OF 5)

JODY HOUSER (W)WILL SLINEY (A) COVER BY PHIL NOTO VARIANT COVER : BRIAN STELFREEZE VARIANT COVER BY: JODIE MUIR MOVIE VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE INCLUDES UNREVEALED STORY! FROM BEYOND THE OUTER RIM, AN OLD ENEMY RETURNS! REY and the RESISTANCE set out on a desperate quest to stop the threat of the FINAL ORDER! Can they succeed where Jedi Master LUKE SKYWALKER himself failed? And what is KYLO REN’S real goal in partnering with the resurrected PALPATINE? Jody Houser (TIE FIGHTER) and Will Sliney (THE RISE OF KYLO REN) adapt the landmark Skywalker saga, featuring extended and deleted scenes!”

In March, Houser would provide an update indicating that she had been receiving art pages from Sliney for the limited series.

She would provide another update in June indicating the series had been delayed.

She wrote, “Like a lot of comics, Rise of Skywalker was delayed due to distribution being shut down for a while. I’ll definitely share as soon as a new release date is announced!”

She would provide another update earlier this month saying, “A lot of comics across the board have been rescheduled this year, including Rise of Skywalker. When the new release date for #1 is announced, it will be coming from Marvel, so that’s who to keep an eye on!”

The original release date in June has come and gone, and no new release date has been announced.

And if a new rumor from from Rich Johnston at Bleeding Cool is to be beleived, the book might not actually make it to print.

Johnston writes, “Word has reached my ears from informed sources that Marvel Comics will no longer be publishing the series.”

And there might be something to this rumor as the original solicitation has been removed from the PreviewsWorld website.

There still is a Star Wars Rise of Skywalker graphic novel in the works. However, this one is coming from IDW Publishing and writer Alessandro Ferrari.

Here’s the official solicitation:

“Faithfully bringing events from the film to the comics page! Read along in The Rise of Skywalker as Poe faces the challenges of leadership, Finn and Rose make impossible decisions for the greater good, and Rey finally confronts her destiny. The true threat to the galaxy is revealed as the third Star Wars trilogy reaches its epic conclusion!

Capturing the galaxy-spanning action of The Rise of Skywalker, experience Episode IX as a beautiful graphic novel combining the epic wonder of Star Wars with streamlined, young-reader friendly designs.”

The book, with cover art by Cryssy Cheung, is due to hit shelves on November 25, 2020.

What do you make of this new rumor? Do you think there is something to it?

