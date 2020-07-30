Jurassic World: Dominion Will Not End the Jurassic Park Franchise, Says Producer

Jurassic World: Dominion Will Not End the Jurassic Park Franchise, Says Producer

The Park is staying open. Contrary to popular belief, the Jurassic Park series is not going to end with the next installment, Jurassic World: Dominion.

This is according to the film’s producer Frank Marshall who sat down with Collider to talk about his Epix documentary Laurel Canyon. When the conversation turned to Dominion, he said the sequel will usher in a new era for the franchise.

Related: AMC Theaters Announce Boycott of Universal Pictures Films Including F9, Halloween, Jurassic World, And Minions

“It’s the start of a new era,” Marshall said, adding “an effusive ‘no’” at the idea completing the Jurassic World trilogy is looked at as an endpoint to everything.

“The dinosaurs are now on the mainland amongst us, and they will be for quite some time, I hope” he continued. The “new normal,” similar to the MonsterVerse, will see humans trying to coexist with dinosaurs, in other words.

Money talks especially in Hollywood which isn’t hard to see. Every franchise can continue as long as a studio thinks there is one last dollar to squeeze out of it.

Just look at The Terminator, where arguably no story was left to tell after T2: Judgement Day. That didn’t stop them from trying over and over again to reboot it despite repeated failures polarizing the fandom. Dark Fate is the most recent and might be the last attempt.

Jurassic World picked up 15 years after Jurassic Park 3 and literally reopened the Park to reactivate the dormant IP. It was decent and quickly led to Fallen Kingdom, one of the biggest duds of any film franchise with one of the dumbest endings ever – JA Bayona’s visual style notwithstanding.

Seriously, you think The Last Jedi was bad? Give Fallen Kingdom another watch (or don’t, spare yourself). At a 43% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, it’s certainly in the basement.

I don’t know how they’ll continue Jurassic Park beyond Jurassic World: Dominion if Bryce Dallas Howard’s and Chris Pratt’s stories wrap up. Dinosaurs eating man and woman inheriting the Earth is a likely scenario in this day and age.

Universal could “handoff to the younger cast members like Justice Smith or Daniella Pineda,” as Collider posits. Or they could hit the fast-forward button and catch up with an adult Maisie Lockwood, although she was one of Fallen Kingdom’s flaws.

Related: Jurassic World Director Colin Trevorrow Sets An Excellent Example on How to Deal with Fan Criticisms!

Colin Trevorrow is taking back the reins for Dominion which could make it a better film, or at least a more even one. Production was put on hold due to the pandemic so we will find out later than expected.

Is the prospect of more Jurassic Park music to your ears? Let us know in the comments.

(Visited 72 times, 72 visits today)