Seven Seas Entertainment recently announced the acquisition of Ryoma Kitada’s SUPER HXEROS manga series and announced when readers can get their hands on it.

SUPER HXEROS was recently adapted in an anime and tells the story of heroes that are powered by their horniness.

The story follows high schooler Retto Enjo who is recruited by the government to combat a race of mantis-like aliens called Kiseichuu that have one goal: to eradicate the human race.

These aliens do so by absorbing humans’ H-energy, which is “the sexual passion that fuels so many people and keeps the species reproducing.”

In order to combat the aliens the government developed technology that allows a select group of individuals to transfer their erotic energy into super powers.

Retto Enjo is one member recruited onto the team. He is joined by his former childhood friend Kirara Hoshino and three other beautiful girls. However, Hoshino has become distant and aloof since an encounter with the Kiseichuu when she was younger.

The other three women are Momoka Momozono, Sora Tenkūji, and Maihime Shirayuki.

Enjo will have to figure out how to melt his childhood’s friends icy exterior, keep his team together, and fight off the Kiseichuu.

The manga originally began serialization in Japan in Shueisha’s Jump Square magazine in April 2017. The series has been collected in ten tankōbon volumes as of July 2020. In October 2019, there were over 900,000 copies of the manga in print.

In July 2020, the series was adapted into an anime series by Project No.9. It was written and directed by Masato Jinbo with Akitomo Yamamoto designing the characters.

The anime series is licensed by Aniplex of American and Funimation streams a censored version of their platform. So far five episodes have been released.

SUPER HXEROS will hit book shelves for the first time in North America in print and digital platforms in single volume editions beginning with Volume 1 on February 2021. It will cost $13.99 in the United States and $17.99 in Canada.

