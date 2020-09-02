Black Panther co-star Letitia Wright shared her grief at the loss of Chadwick Boseman in a powerful and emotional Instagram post.

The two shared the screen as Letitia, played Shuri, King T’Challa’s sister in Black Panther. The hyper-intelligent member of the royal family would go on to do her part in recovering the throne for T’Challa in the film.

In the post, Wright decided to commemorate the spirit of Chadwick Boseman with a five minute plus video filled with photos of nature, sunsets, sunrises, and even moments the two shared.

You can check out the post below simply title, “for my brother”:

Music also accompanies the viewer as they’re guided through the array of images in the video. Other elements that are seen are snow showers, bodies of water, and a white dove flying on the screen.

During all this, the actress provides a touching voice over. Saying in part, “An angle Earth departed, A soul so beautiful, when you walked into a room, there was calm. You always moved with grace and ease.

She’d continue, “Every time I saw you, the world would be a better place. Words can’t describe how I feel. How we all feel. That losing you has forced upon us. To accept this as a new reality.”

The next few words are pretty hard to read, as Wright said next, “I wish I could have said goodbye. I messaged you a couple of times, I just thought you were busy. I didn’t know you were dealing with so much. Against all the odds you remained focused on fulfilling your purpose. With the time handed to you.”

Toward the conclusion of the video, Wright said, “It is also written that all things are made new, there is light in the darkness. Streams of living water flow, giving new life.”

She added, “And all that’s left now is for us to allow all the seeds that you have planted on the earth to grow, to blossom, to become even more beautiful. You’re forever in my heart.”

The day the news broke that Boseman had passed away, Letitia Wright said:

The two had a great relationship as seen in posts such as this. Here you can see the pair celebrating the international Black Panther pressers when the film first was released:

Letitia Wright is in preproduction for Silent Twins, which is based on the book of the same name.

