Journalists Use The Passing of Black Panther Actor Chadwick Boseman to Promote Vice Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris

A handful of journalists have drawn attention to Black Panther and Da 5 Bloods star Chadwick Boseman’s last tweet before his tragic passing. It seems that they’re doing so in an attempt to promote the candidacy of Democratic Vice-Presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

On August 11th, following the announcement of her nomination as the running mate for Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden, Boseman published a photo of himself with Harris alongside a caption that enthusiastically read, “YES @KamalaHarris!”:

In the wake of Boseman’s untimely passing, various American journalists seized on the opportunity to promote the Biden-Harris campaign. They also made it a point to note that this was Boseman’s last tweet before his death.

Those who drew attention to the photo included MSNBC’s The Last Word Senior Producer Kyle Griffin:

CNN and The View host Ana Navarro-Cárdenas who said, “This was his last Tweet. RIP @chadwickboseman”:

The host of CNN’s The Lead, Jake Tapper also made a point to draw attention by saying simply, “His last Tweet”:

And, in a now-deleted Tweet, New York Magazine and Huffington Post contributor Yashar Ali also made a point to echo his colleagues:

While many were outraged and upset at the tasteless use of Boseman’s passing as a political tool, the sentiment among fans was best summed up by Twitter user @The_Acumen.

@The_Acumen stated, “If you are using Chadwick Boseman‘s death right now, to push a political agenda to get people to vote for Joe Biden or Kamala Harris you are a s—- human being.”:

Was it too soon for journalists to draw attention to Boseman’s support of Harris? Should they delete their Tweets and apologize? Let us know your thoughts on social media or in the comments down below.

