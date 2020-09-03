Nintendo Announces Super Mario 3D All-Stars for Limited Time Release!

Nintendo has announced Super Mario 3D All-Stars, a three-game collection that brings some of Mario’s most popular adventures from previous consoles to the Nintendo Switch.

The collection was announced on September 3rd, as part of a special Nintendo Direct presentation focused on the 35th anniversary of Super Marios Bros:

Included within the package are ports of Mario’s last three major games from across console generations:

Super Mario 64 (Nintendo 64)

Super Mario Sunshine (Nintendo GameCube)

Super Mario Galaxy (Nintendo Wii)

Each port will feature adjustments to the game’s controls in order to make them more compatible with Nintendo Switch controllers and a “higher resolution” than the respective original releases, though Nintendo has not yet specified which “higher” resolutions the game will be presented in.

However, the collection is being sold as a “limited production”, as Nintendo has stated that the title will only be available for purchase both digitally and physically between September 18th, 2020 and the end of March 2021.

Alongside Super Mario 3D All-Stars, Nintendo also announced an enhanced port of the Wii U’s Super Mario 3D World featuring additional content and a special ‘battle royal’ title based on the gameplay of the original Super Mario Bros.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars will feature a $60 price tag when it releases on September 18th, 2020.

