Brie Larson Teams Up With Nintendo To Promote Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Brie Larson teamed up with Nintendo to promote their newly released Nintendo Switch game, Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Larson posted an ad promoting the game to her Instagram.

She first declared that the post was an ad before detailing her excitement about the game.

Larson wrote, “#ad Already obsessed with Animal Crossing New Horizons!”

She continued, “I’ve missed Tom Nook so much! If you are looking for sweet ways to spend time at home, I highly recommend you grab your Nintendo Switch and escape to your own island getaway.”

She concluded by asking, “Now who has iron nuggets they can give me?”

While the above post is labeled an ad, Larson previously expressed her interest in Animal Crossing New Horizons back at the end of January.

She would continue to show excitement by writing on Twitter, “I’m crying” after Nintendo revealed five new villagers coming to the game.

She would then share multiple threads of people comparing her outfits to Animal Crossing villagers.

Literal actual facts https://t.co/3juY3x9eb8 — Brie Larson (@brielarson) February 25, 2020

Addendum to the actual literal facts! https://t.co/w291sagJMY — Brie Larson (@brielarson) February 26, 2020

Back in November, Larson also stated she loves Nintendo when President of Nintendo of America Doug Bowser asked her if she preferred Luigi or Gooigi in Luigi’s Mansion.

Larson stated, “Um you’re Doug Bowser and now I’m nervous and um I love Nintendo and Luigi is my favorite character and thank you very much for everything omg!!!!!!!!”

Um you’re Doug Bowser and now I’m nervous and um I love Nintendo and Luigi is my favorite character and thank you very much for everything omg!!!!!!!! 🤯 — Brie Larson (@brielarson) November 5, 2019

Captain Marvel’s Brie Larson Went as Metroid’s Samus for Halloween!

Larson also dressed up as Metroid’s Samus for Halloween back in 2018.

This new Animal Crossing: New Horizons ad comes after Larson appeared in a woke Nissan commercial where she tells viewers to “Refuse to Compromise.”

Animal Crossing: New Horizons currently has a 91 Metascore on Metacritic. It has a much lower 7.7 User Score.

The game released today on March 20th for Nintendo Switch.

