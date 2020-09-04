DC’s Wonder Women of History Will Feature “Real-World Heroes” Including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rashida Tlaib

DC’s Wonder Women of History Will Feature “Real-World Heroes” Including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rashida Tlaib

DC has announced a new graphic novel, Wonder Women of History, which will feature stories centered on 17 female “real-world heroes”, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, and Elizabeth Warren.

Related: Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Quotes Watchmen’s Rorschach

“Wonder Woman has been an inspiration for decades, and while not everyone would choose her star-spangled outfit for themselves, her compassion and fairness are worthy of emulation.” reads the book’s description on DC’s official website.

The graphic novel will present “tales of the real-world heroes who take up Diana’s mantle and work in the fields of science, social justice activism, diplomacy and more!”

Related: Devil’s Due to Publish Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Comic Book

Edited by New York Times Best Selling Young Adult author Laurie Halse Anderson, each of the graphic novels stories will focus on a specific figure and will be handled by individual creative teams.

The women whose stories will be told, and the creators who will be bringing said stories to life, include:

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez – written by Lilliam Rivera and drawn by Anastasia Longoria

Ruth Bader Ginsburg – written by Lilah Sturges and drawn by Devaki Neogi

Elizabeth Warren – written and drawn by Renae De Liz

Rashida Tlaib – written and drawn by Marguerite Dabaie

Teara Fraser – written by Traci Sorell and drawn by Natasha Donovan

Beyoncé – written by Mikki Kendall and drawn A. D’Amico

Edith Windsor – written by Amanda Deibert and drawn by Cat Staggs

Marsha P. Johnson – written by Jadzia Axelrod and drawn by Michaela Washington

Emma Gonzalez – written by Kami Garcia and drawn by Igzell

Judith Heumann – written by Marieke Nijkamp and drawn by Ashanti Fortson

Ellen Ochoa – written by Cecil Castellucci and drawn by Carina Guevara

Shi Zhengli – written by Emily X.R. Pan and drawn by Wendy Xu

Serena Williams – written by Danielle Paige and drawn by Brittney Williams

Tig Notaro – written by Sara Farizan and drawn by Nicole Goux

Keiko Agena – written by Sarah Kuhn and drawn by Lynn Yoshii

Dominique Dawes – written by Danny Lore and drawn by Robyn Smith

Janelle Monae – written by Vita Ayala and drawn by O’Neill Jones

The anthology will also feature portraits by artists such as Weshoyot Alvitre, Colleen Doran, Agnes Garbowska, Bex Glendining, Ashley A. Woods, and Safiya Zerrougui.

Related: Report: DC Comics Files Cease-and-Desist Over Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Comic

While this marks the first appearance in the comic book medium for many of the subjects, this is not the first time a comic book publisher has produced a series based on Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez.

Last year, Devil’s Due published Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the Freshman Force: New Party, Who Dis?, in an attempt “to create something that celebrates the fresh new energy and diversity of the stagnated legislative body, and help some good causes at the same time.”

What do you think of the collection? Do you any of the subjects or creative teams interest you, or do you see this as just another attempt to pander? Let us know on social media or in the comments down below!

(Visited 598 times, 598 visits today)