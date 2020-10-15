A representative for Sony Pictures recently responded to the latest casting rumors surrounding the third installment in Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures’ Spider-Man franchise starring Tom Holland.

The big rumors surrounding the film indicated that Sony and Marvel were planning to bring back both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield to play their versions of Spider-Man as seen in the original Spider-Man films and the Amazing Spider-Man films.

FandomWire reported about two weeks ago that both of the actors were in talks to reprise their roles for the untitled third installment of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man.

FandomWire’s Devin Colson wrote, “Now, FandomWire can exclusively reveal that fan-favorite Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are in talks to appear in the untitled Spider-Man 3 movie!”

“We want to stress that the studio is still just in talks with the actors and have not yet signed,” Colson added.

This report came just days before Jamie Foxx confirmed his casting as Electro in the third installment and hinted that he would be facing off against multiple Spider-Men sharing artwork showing Electro as a rising storm above New York City as Miles Morales, Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man, and what looks like Tom Holland’s Spider-Man looked on.

FandomWire would then follow up their original report with a new one claiming that both Garfield and Maguire had signed on to the third Spider-Man film.

Andy Signore wrote, “Now, a Sony source closely involved with Spider-Man 3 has confirmed that both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield have signed on to reprise their respective Spider-Man roles next to Tom Holland’s Peter Parker.”

He would go on to detail that Maguire and Garfield’s respective Spider-Man characters would appear during the final act of the film “to help defeat all of the Spider-Men’s combined foes.”

However, a Sony representative recently responded to these rumors. Telling ET Canada, the representative stated, “Those rumoured castings are not confirmed.”

Now, the representative is not denying or debunking the rumors. They are simply stating the rumors are not confirmed.

In fact, Tom Holland has actually discussed the idea of seeing himself team-up with Maguire and Garfield’s Spider-Man characters during an interview with Jake’s Takes while promoting Spider-Man: Far From Home back in June 2019.

Jake Hamilton asks, “Any chance there is a multiverse in which Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man, and Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man, and then your Spider-Man all meet together.”

Holland jokingly refuses to answer the question and instead deflects to Spider-Man: Far From Home, but his facial reaction does appear very telling, albeit he is an actor and could just be playing with his fans.

He then states, “Of course I would love to make a movie with those guys. It would be so cool. No, it would be amazing. It would be really, really cool. And it’s something the fans really want. So whether Marvel and Sony decide to do that, it’s up to them.”

What do you make of this response from the Sony representative? Do you think it further confirms the rumors? Do you think it debunks them? Do you want to see a Spider-Man film featuring Maguire and Garfield?

