The shake-up is coming, except they aren’t calling it 5G. DC is moving forward with a shorter version of the event Publisher Jim Lee said they weren’t doing, and that seemed dead with the ouster of Dan DiDio.

They announced “Future State” which is beginning in January and will run through February. A promised glimpse into the future, the line-wide event will kick off major changes in the Bat-Family, Superman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, the Justice League, and more.

“An All-Star Lineup of Writers and Artists,” along with others from Hollywood, will introduce new superheroes and villains. Fans are “to Discover a New Status Quo for Their Favorite Super Heroes and Super-Villains,” the press release boldly states.

Speculation Dark Nights: Death Metal leads into this and that it involves John Ridley’s introduction of a Black Batman in his new limited series were confirmed.

Also confirmed was Ethan Van Sciver’s prediction talent from film, TV, and animation are being brought in to write several titles, noted Cosmic Book News.

The roster of writers and artists includes Mariko Tamaki, Brian Michael Bendis, Gene Luen Yang, Joëlle Jones, Joshua Williamson, Nicola Scott, Cully Hamner and John Timms, along with new voices such as award-winning screenwriter John Ridley (12 Years A Slave), Brandon Vietti (Young Justice), Meghan Fitzmartin (Supernatural, DC Super Hero Girls), Brandon Easton (Thundercats, Transformers: War for Cybertron), Alitha Martinez (REPRESENT! It’s A Bird!), L.L. McKinney (Nubia: Real One), Paula Sevenbergen (Stargirl) and Siya Oum (Lola XOXO).

“The DC Universe has always been fertile ground for new and refreshing takes on our characters, and DC Future State definitely contributes to this legacy,” offered DC Executive Editor Marie Javins in the press release.

She continued, “When the event begins in January, some savvy readers will not only pick up on some of the breadcrumbs that have already been tossed out in our current titles, but they will also find new hints and clues of what’s to come in 2021.”

The lineup will encompass “monthly and twice-monthly oversize anthologies, as well as a monthly schedule of miniseries and one-shots.” Regular DC titles resume in March to continue 2020’s storylines and start new arcs for 2021.

Oversized comics for Batman include The Next Batman by John Ridley, Outsiders by Brandon Thomas and Sumit Kumar, Arkham Knights by Paul Jenkins and Jack Herbert, Batgirls by Vita Ayala and Aneke, Gotham City Sirens by Paula Sevenbergen and Emanuela Lupacchino, and Dark Detective by Mariko Tamaki and Dan Mora, among other titles.

Titles among the oversized Superman comics are Future State: Superman of Metropolis, Superman: Worlds of War, and many others – some featuring Wonder Woman.

Find full details in the press release below:

“DC FUTURE STATE GIVES FANS A LOOK AT THE FUTURE OF THE DC UNIVERSE THIS JANUARY!

An All-Star Lineup of Writers and Artists to Introduce Future DC Super Heroes and Terrifying New Super-Villains in This Two-Month, Line-Wide Event

Fans to Discover a New Status Quo for Their Favorite Super Heroes and Super-Villains BURBANK, CA (October 15, 2020) – DC is starting 2021 off with a bang, giving fans a glimpse into futures both near and far, full of current and new characters as the publisher announced plans today for DC Future State, a two-month, line-wide event beginning in January. Through February 2021, the full title lineup will feature a combination of monthly and twice-monthly oversize anthologies, as well as a monthly schedule of miniseries and one-shots.

DC Future State spotlights the World's Greatest Super Heroes in fresh new roles, with all-new characters taking up their iconic mantles. DC Future State features an incredible array of creative talent, combining award-winning writers and artists with new voices from the worlds of TV, movies and animation. In March 2021, the regular DC title lineup resumes, continuing existing story lines from 2020 and introducing new arcs for the year. In DC Future State, the Multiverse has been saved from the brink of destruction, but the triumph of DC's heroes has shaken loose the very fabric of time and space! The final chapter of Dark Nights: Death Metal (on sale January 5, 2021) brings new life to DC's Multiverse, kicking off this glimpse into the unwritten worlds of DC's future! "The DC Universe has always been fertile ground for new and refreshing takes on our characters, and DC Future State definitely contributes to this legacy," said DC Executive Editor Marie Javins. "When the event begins in January, some savvy readers will not only pick up on some of the breadcrumbs that have already been tossed out in our current titles, but they will also find new hints and clues of what's to come in 2021." A stellar array of writers and artists are on hand to deliver this unique look at beloved DC characters, including fan favorites such as Mariko Tamaki, Brian Michael Bendis, Gene Luen Yang, Joëlle Jones, Joshua Williamson, Nicola Scott, Cully Hamner and John Timms, along with new voices such as award-winning screenwriter John Ridley (12 Years A Slave), Brandon Vietti (Young Justice), Meghan Fitzmartin (Supernatural, DC Super Hero Girls), Brandon Easton (Thundercats, Transformers: War for Cybertron), Alitha Martinez (REPRESENT! It's A Bird!), L.L. McKinney (Nubia: Real One), Paula Sevenbergen (Stargirl) and Siya Oum (Lola XOXO), among others. Batman Family In this future, Gotham City is controlled by the Magistrate. This villainous regime has taken control of the city, now under constant surveillance. All masked vigilantes have been outlawed and Batman has been killed. But led by an all-new Batman, a new assembly of Gotham's guardians rise to give hope to all of those who lost it! Oversized Comics: Future State: The Next Batman #1-4 The Next Batman, by John Ridley, Nick Derington and Laura Braga Outsiders, by Brandon Thomas and Sumit Kumar Arkham Knights, by Paul Jenkins and Jack Herbert Batgirls, by Vita Ayala and Aneke Gotham City Sirens, by Paula Sevenbergen and Emanuela Lupacchino

Future State: Dark Detective #1-4 Dark Detective, by Mariko Tamaki and Dan Mora Grifters, by Matthew Rosenberg and Carmine di Giandomenico Red Hood, by Joshua Williamson and Giannis Milonogiannis

Monthly Miniseries: Future State: Batman/Superman, by Gene Luen Yang and Ben Oliver

Future State: Catwoman, by Ram V. and Otto Schmidt

Future State: Harley Quinn, by Stephanie Phillips and Simone Di Meo

Future State: Nightwing, by Andrew Constant and Nicola Scott

Future State: Robin Eternal, by Meghan Fitzmartin and Eddy Barrows Superman Family Due to his involvement in an international crisis happening in the near future, Clark Kent has been rejected by Earth, causing him to focus his lifesaving efforts outside his adopted home. He travels to Warworld to rise through the ranks of gladiatorial combat in order to defeat Mongul with the help of some unlikely heroes. Back in Metropolis, Clark’s son Jon has taken on the mantle of Superman. After seeing the horrors that befell Gotham, he bottles Metropolis in order to keep it safe, putting him at odds with Supergirl. Connecting the two oversized Future State: Superman titles, Shilo Norman, the man known as Mister Miracle, finds himself caught between the city he grew up in and the battle-torn planet that could be his downfall. Meanwhile in the Amazon rainforest, Yara Flor is chosen to be the new Wonder Woman. Years later, the new Superman and Wonder Woman join forces to save their cities in a new superhero team-up the likes of which the world has never seen. Oversized Comics: Future State: Superman of Metropolis #1-2 Superman of Metropolis, by Sean Lewis and John Timms The Guardian, by Sean Lewis and Cully Hamner Mister Miracle, by Brandon Easton and Valentine De Landro

Future State: Superman: Worlds of War #1-4 Superman: Worlds of War, by Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Mikel Janin Midnighter, by Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad and Gleb Melnikov Black Racer, by Jeremy Adams and Siya Oum Mister Miracle, by Brandon Easton and Valentine De Landro

Future State: Immortal Wonder Woman #1-2 Immortal Wonder Woman, by Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad and Jen Bartel Nubia, by L.L. McKinney, Alitha E. Martinez and Mark Morales

Monthly Miniseries and One-Shots Future State: House of El, by Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Scott Godlewski (one-shot on sale February)

Future State: Kara Zor-El, Superwoman, by Marguerite Bennett and Marguerite Sauvage

Future State: Legion of Super-Heroes, by Brian Michael Bendis and Riley Rossmo

Future State: Superman/Wonder Woman, by Dan Watters and Leila del Duca

Future State: Superman vs. Imperious Lex, by Mark Russell and Steve Pugh (3-issue series ending March 2021)

Future State: Wonder Woman, by Joëlle Jones Justice League Family A thread of great change runs through the Justice League heroes: a new League is built upon secret identities (even from each other), but an old and evolved enemy will use these secrets to try and overthrow the world. For the supernatural heroes of Justice League Dark, the very fabric of reality has shifted, and heroes are being hunted. For Flash, Shazam, and the Teen Titans, it all begins when the four Riders of the Apocalypse unleash hell in a battle at Titans Academy, Barry Allen is cut off from the Speed Force, a Famine-controlled Wally West may be beyond saving, and Billy Batson makes a deal with the devil that will change Shazam forever. Off-world, John Stewart and the remaining Green Lanterns are stranded in the shadow of a dead power battery; Jackson Hyde and Andy Curry are separated across the galaxy; and Amanda Waller executes her ultimate plan with a new but terrifyingly familiar Suicide Squad on Earth-3. At the end of time, Swamp Thing reveals its true intention, ruling supreme until a remnant of humanity launches a rebellion, and Black Adam looks to the past as the only way to save the future of the Multiverse. Oversized Comics: Future State: Justice League #1-2 Justice League, by Joshua Williamson and Robson Rocha Justice League Dark, by Ram V. and Marcio Takara

Future State: Green Lantern #1-2 Last Lanterns, by Geoffrey Thorne and Tom Raney Tales of the Green Lantern Corps, by Josie Campbell, Ryan Cady and Ernie Altbacker, with Sami Basri and Clayton Henry

Future State: Suicide Squad #1-2 Suicide Squad, by Robbie Thompson and Javi Fernandez Black Adam, by Jeremy Adams and Fernando Pasarin

Monthly Miniseries: Future State: Aquaman, by Brandon Thomas and Daniel Sampere

Future State: The Flash, by Brandon Vietti and Dale Eaglesham

Future State: Teen Titans, by Tim Sheridan and Rafa Sandoval

Future State: SHAZAM!, by Tim Sheridan and Eduardo Pansica

Future State: Swamp Thing, by Ram V and Mike Perkins”

