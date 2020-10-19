Rumor: Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Reboot In Discussion For Paramount+

Captain Sisko may finally fulfill his promise to return to his wife from the Bajoran Fire Caves, as a new rumor claims that a reboot of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine is currently being discussed at CBS.

According to Geekosity’s Mikey Sutton, “CBS is considering reviving Star Trek: Deep Space Nine for the upcoming Paramount+ channel, the 2021 rebranding of CBS All Access.”

Unfortunately, Sutton also notes that “details are scarce as the show hasn’t been greenlit yet but it has been discussed.”

If true, Sisko would join Starfleet leaders Captain Picard (Picard), Commander Riker (Lower Decks), and Captain Janeway (Prodigy) in being revived for the Kurtzman era.

Whether this revival could prove as disastrous for Sisko’s character as Picard did for Captain Picard’s remains to be seen but, given Kurtzman’s abysmal track record of quality as a producer on the franchise, expectations for the revival will most likely be non-existent.

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, the first in the Star Trek franchise to be created without the direct involvement of Star Trek creator Gene Rodenberry, originally aired for 176 episodes from 1993 to 1999 and followed the exploits of the Starfleet and Bajoran crews who manned the titular Deep Space Nine space station.

The series also introduced and followed one of the most iconic and controversial Star Trek storylines of all-time, the Dominion War, which saw the Dominion and the Cardassian Union declare war against a collective made up of the United Federation of Planets, the Klingon Empire, and the Romulan Star Empire, otherwise known as the Alpha Quadrant Alliance.

Recently, the DS9 space station made its first Star Trek appearance since the early 2000’s Star Trek: Voyager as a brief location-cameo in the Star Trek: Lower Decks episode, Cupid’s Errant Arrow.

What do you make of this rumor? Would you be excited to see the return of DS9? Let us know your thoughts and opinions on social media or in the comments down below!

