The latest rumor to come out of Disney and Lucasfilm regarding their Star Wars franchise is a live-action Darth Vader series.

This rumor comes from scooper Mikey Sutton at Geekosity Mag, who claims the show will not only explore Darth Vader, but will also delve “into the world of the Sith Order.”

Sutton goes on to detail that the show will be set following the events of the original Star Wars film.

He also indicates that the show could feature flashbacks of when Vader had not turned to the Dark Side and was still Anakin Skywalker with Hayden Christensen reprising his role for “past sequences during the prequel era.”

Along with the possibility of Christensen appearing in the show, Sutton also details that the show will introduce a live-action version of Doctor Aphra.

He explains, “Sources add that Doctor Aphra, introduced in Marvel’s Star Wars comics, will be under Vader’s employ while simultaneously trying to plot against him. Aphra is going to be an anti-hero in the grey area between good and bad.”

Doctor Aphra was introduced in Marvel Comics’ Darth Vader #3 back in 2015 when she’s recruited by Darth Vader after she had been captured trying to steal the Triple-Zero personality matrix from Quarantine World III in Kallidahin space.

Not only is Doctor Aphra introduced during Kieron Gillen and Salvador Larroca’s Darth Vader run, but the entire run takes place following the events of the original Star Wars film and could provide reference material for this rumored show.

The reason why Lord Vader seeks out Doctor Aphra is in order to create his own personal troops who will be unquestioningly loyal to him and no other. Vader had previously run into a number of Aphra’s reactivated droids who had impressed him.

Not only is Darth Vader seeking his own personal troops, but he’s also investigating the identity of the X-Wing pilot that destroyed the Death Star. In order to discover his identity, he has hired Boba Fett to track him down.

He also hires the Wookie Black Krrsantan to track an Imperial agent who has been tasked with secret work for the Emperor.

While Vader is attending to his own plans, he’s also been tasked by the Emperor to deal with Jabba the Hutt in order to acquire much needed resources for the Empire. Not only does he need to secure the trade deal, but after he has secured it he must ensure its safe delivery. A task that might be tougher than it seems as pirates associated with the Crymorah are regularly raiding Imperial shipping lanes.

On top of Vader’s assignment, making his personal endeavors more complicated is the fact that he’s been demoted by the Emperor to work under a man named Tagge. And Tagge has tasked his adjutant, Oon-Ai, to watch Vader’s every step.

The series would continue to follow Darth Vader as he attempts to discover the identity of the X-Wing pilot and the Emperor’s secretive plans, plans that draw him into conflict with a man named Cylo and his numerous cybernetic experimentations. But it also shows that Vader has his own plans to build his own Empire and undermine the Emperor’s authority.

It also explores the relationship between Darth Vader and Doctor Aphra as the two perform numerous missions together and Vader specifically uses her and her capabilities to build his new own empire.

What do you make of this rumor? Would you be interested in a Darth Vader series set after the original Star Wars movie? Would you want it to adapt Marvel Comics’ 2015 Darth Vader series? Or would you be interested in seeing a more original storyline?

