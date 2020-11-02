New Images Offer First Look at Pacific Rim Anime Series ‘The Black’

Godzilla won’t be the lone kaiju property Legendary Pictures is involved with that is adapted into an anime on Netflix next year. Pacific Rim is getting a series too and the first images been revealed.

The series is called Pacific Rim: The Black and it comes from Legendary and Polygon Pictures. It’s done in the computer-animated style of Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters which some fans already say looks too much like a video game.

NX (@NXOnNetflix) shared the pics. They also offer a synopsis:

“Long ago, humanity defeated the Kaiju. Now, they’re evacuating Australia. In 2021 join a pair of siblings and their battered, long-abandoned Jaegar as they battle across a continent of danger in Pacific Rim: The Black.”

In the first one, we see two Jaeger pilots preparing to drift in their giant mech – or they are in a practice simulation. Clearly, the male-female co-pilot dynamic from the movies is carrying on.

The two sibling protagonists pictured are named Taylor and Hayley. The pair go on a search for their missing parents and fight to survive on a continent overrun by Kaiju. Their only weapon, and hope, is the Jaeger they haven’t been trained to use.

The next image shows us one of the Kaiju designs for the show, a more subdued one than the strange and bizarre beasts foisted on us by Guillermo Del Toro in the first round and by Uprising.

Other than a gigantic version of the aliens from Attack the Block (starring Pacific Rim: Uprising’s John Boyega), it looks like Godzilla or Gamera after swallowing radium.

Craig Kyle and Greg Johnson (X-Men: Evolution, Wolverine and the X-Men) are acting as showrunners. There is a two-season order but the exact number of episodes in each hasn’t been revealed.

Vice President of brand development and consumer products Elie Dekel for Legendary speaks highly of the series, saying, “[This is] one of the biggest budget anime series I’ve had the pleasure of working on, and I think that speaks to the commitment of Netflix and Legendary [to anime].”

Pacific Rim: The Black, taking place in film continuity, will be with us in 2021. Between this, Godzilla Singular Point, and Godzilla vs. Kong, it’s going to be a busy year for Kaiju destruction, and Legendary as well.

An exact premiere date is unknown but this ComicBook.com update seems to shoot for April 23rd.

