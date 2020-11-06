Titans EP Reveals Season 3 Has Big Things In Store for Starfire

Alien royalty Kory Anders, aka Starfire, played by Anna Diop, will play a huge part in the next season of Titans according to the streaming series’ executive producer.

Greg Walker granted a spoiler-free tease to TV Line of what’s to come next year and he says it’s going to be big. “We’re planning a big season for Kory this year,” said Walker to a submitted viewer question.

Her sister and rival Blackfire, played by Damaris Lewis, and their feud that’s been boiling since last season changes everything. “The arrival of her sister/nemesis Blackfire launches Kory down a path where she uncovers both secrets about her past and clues to her destiny…” Walker teased, adding “all of which will lead to her true calling as Starfire.”

Starfire has had amnesia since the first episode and a tough go of controlling her powers at times. Retracing her steps, she vaguely understood her mission on Earth was to find and kill Raven, obviously not going through with that last part.

Titans later revealed her royal heritage when a guard and quasi-old flame, Faddei (Robbie Jones), showed up to take Kory back to her home planet of Tamaran. That didn’t work out and placed Blackfire on her tail.

Walker was asked directly if Tamaran would be seen up close in Season 3. He didn’t answer that question but offered there would be surprises. “Plus, we have a few other surprises in store for hardcore Starfire fans this season,” he said.

It sounds, and many believe, as if this means Starfire will come into herself and finally match the comics. Walker basically admits Kory is on a hero’s journey this coming season, a conclusion buoyed by reports Blackfire becomes the season’s main villain halfway through.

Starfire’s conquest of her sister’s threat and reclamation of her birthright will bring her full circle, and rekindle that shattered memory.

Season three will also introduce Red Hood, The Scarecrow, and Barbara Gordon as Chief of Gotham Police. Wonder Girl will be resurrected at some point too.

COVID restrictions prevent the third season of Titans from having a firm premiere date but it is coming around next year, exclusively on HBO Max.

