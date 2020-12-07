Marvel Comics announced a brand new Aliens series following Disney’s acquisition of the franchise when they took over 20th Century Fox.

The new series will be written by Phillip Kennedy Johnson with artwork by Salvador Larroca.

In a post on Marvel.com, the comic book company claims the series will feature “both new and classic characters from Earth and beyond.”

They add, “This bold take on the Alien mythology will entertain both longtime fans and newcomers to the legendary horror/science-fiction saga.”

The specifics of the story will see a Weyland-Yutani mercenary named Gabriel Cruz battle a new breed of xenomorph as he fights for the survival of his child.

Marvel released some more images from the series in a short clip posted to their Twitter.

They accompanied the clip writing, “Marvel Comics have been fantastic, astonishing, amazing. In 2021…they’re terrifying.”



Kennedy expressed his excitement about taking on the series, ““Just as a reader and fan, I was as excited as anyone when I heard the franchise was coming to Marvel, and when they asked me to WRITE THE LAUNCH, I was floored. I’ve been training my whole life for this gig without knowing it.”

He added, “Ever since seeing Ridley Scott’s Alien at way too young an age, I’ve been OBSESSED with the xenomorph, the single most iconic representation of terror on film.”

Artist Salvador Larroca added his own statement, “Drawing this has been like a dream come true, and I am so grateful to be a part of this series!”

He went on to state, “Ever since I was young, Alien has been of my favorite sci-fi horror references, and I never could have expected to have the chance to draw this. Alien is a creative reference to a whole generation of artists, and I’m so proud to now be illustrating this series. I hope readers enjoy it as much as I do drawing it! Phillip’s story is going to be a delight for fans of this awesome franchise!”

“I’ve devoured every Alien story I could in every medium available and spent a lot of hours in the back of a classroom sketching out ideas for what happened before, after, and in-between the chapters we got to see. Now I have the opportunity to bring my favorite nightmares to life,” he continued.

Larocca concluded, “And with my insanely talented friends at Marvel and some of the greatest artists in comics telling these stories with me, I can promise you: our nightmares will be yours.”

No release date for the series was announced although they did indicate it will arrive sometime in March 2021.

The announcement of this series comes after Marvel Comics previously revealed back in July that they would be publishing Aliens, Predator, and Aliens vs. Predator series.

And based on the images they released by David Finch it appears the characters will be operating within the Marvel Universe. A Predator clearly has an Iron Man helmet in his hand and he appears to be standing on the roof of Avengers Tower.

Do you plan on checking out this new Aliens series?

