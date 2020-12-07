Wonder Woman Star Gal Gadot Lands Lead Role in New James Bond-Esque Spy Thriller ‘Heart of Stone’

Audiences may receive their female answer to James Bond without the need to revamp the classic character, as Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot has been cast in the upcoming ‘Heart of Stone,’ a spy thriller that aims ” to put a female spin on action franchises like Mission: Impossible and 007.”

Deadline is reporting that the Paramount Pictures and Skydance Media-produced distaff spin on international spy thrillers will be written by former Batman scribe Greg Rucka and Oscar-nominated screenwriter Allison Schroeder (Hidden Figures), a team-up that hints the film will likely feature a smart, resourceful woman fighting against authority or a conspiracy.

Skydance Media is currently partnerered with Paramount Pictures to co-produce and co-finance a number of films through 2021, a deal which has resulted in the production of such films as Mission Impossible: Fallout, Terminator: Dark Fate, and the upcoming Top Gun: Maverick and Snake Eyes films.

Gadot’s deal for Heart of Stone will see the actress netting an eight-figure salary, a figure which “puts her at the upper levels of the actress salary scale”.

She is also on board as a producer through Pilot Wave, the production studio run by Gadot and her husband, Jaron Varsano.

Tom Harper, whose credits include Peaky Blinders and the Eddie Redmayne/Felicity Jones hot-air vehicle Aeronauts, is tapped to direct.

Given his resume, which also includes a miniseries adaptation of War & Peace and the period horror film The Woman in Black 2, Heart of Stone is sure to feature a mix of suspense, prestige, and breathtaking action.

Gadot’s casting in the film is unsurprising, given how brightly her star is currently shining in Hollywood.

Beyond her role in the upcoming Wonder Woman 1984, Gadot will soon begin production on Kenneth Branagh’s ‘Murder on the Orient Express’ sequel Death on the Nile and will co-star alongside Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Ryan Reynolds in the recently wrapped, Netflix heist caper Red Notice. In October, it was announced that she would become the latest actress to portray Cleopatra on the silver screen.

Until these films are released, audiences can look forward to catching Gadot in Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max and theatrically, where applicable, this Christmas.

