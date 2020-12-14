Patty Jenkins Says All DC Directors “Tossed” Joss Whedon’s Justice League From Canon

The DCEU is being cleansed of Joss Whedon’s version of Justice League, a film many would rather forget, and every other mark the Buffy and Firefly creator left on the film universe.

As it turns out, that process reaches the highest levels of Warner Bros. and the directors they trust to guide the cinematic vision of their DC heroes. One of them, Wonder Woman helmer Patty Jenkins, assured us nobody in their stable of filmmakers thinks the 2017 misfire is canonical.

“The Justice League? No, I think that all of us DC directors tossed that out just as much as the fans did,” Jenkins said in an interview with CinemaBlend.

That hypothetically means she, James Wan, James Gunn, certainly Zack Snyder, and possibly Todd Phillips, Ava DuVernay, and Andy Muschietti all dismiss it – likely in favor of the coming Snyder Cut.

Jenkins went into her reasons why and they stem from her problems with Whedon’s rewrites and narrative choices. “But also, I felt that that version contradicted my first movie in many ways, and this current movie, which I was already in production on,” she explained.

She then posed the question, “So then, what are you going to do?” – and then answered the scenario is unworkable, adding, “you would have to play ball in both directions in order for that to work.”

“The only thing I have done, and have always tried to do, is — I knew, when Zack was doing Justice League, where she sort of ends up,” Jenkins continued.

She elaborated that she knows where Diana’s story is heading under Snyder and doesn’t want to “contradict his films” – or so much as change Wonder Woman’s costume.

Jenkins further explained Snyder supports her Wonder Woman movies being her own but those aren’t the same as Justice League, which she described as “kind of an outlier.”

“They were trying to turn one thing into, kind of, another,” Jenkins opined. “And so then it becomes, ‘I don’t recognize half of these characters. I’m not sure what’s going on.'”

What’s going on in a creative sense is the way is being paved for Zack Snyder’s Justice League to take its rightful place as the true culmination of everything put in place by Man of Steel, Batman v Superman, and Wonder Woman.

Before that can happen, Wonder Woman 1984 has to hit theaters and homes via streaming on Christmas Day.

Joss Whedon, meanwhile, finds himself out of a job and unwelcome at WarnerMedia’s HBO Max after a months-long investigation into his alleged dirty deeds on the set of Justice League reshoots.

What do you make of Jenkins’ revelation that Whedon’s Justice League has been tossed out?

