Game of Thrones Scribe George R.R. Martin Calls For Donald Trump To Be Tried And Convicted Of Treason

Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin both recently declared that the United States of America underwent a coup attempt.

On January 6th, Martin took to his Not A Blog.

He wrote, “What is happening in Washington right now is shocking and dismaying… but I can’t say I find it entirely unexpected. There have been all too many days, these past couple of years, when I feared that the United States was going the way of the Weimar Republic.”

He then declared, “And now the moment of coup is at hand. Rioters breaking into the Capitol, even the floor of the House and Senate. One of them trying to haul down the American flag and replace it with a Trump flag. Congressmen and senators being forced to recess and seek safety. Sickening.”

Martin then doubled down with his description of the protests at the U.S. Capitol as a coup. He wrote, “This is an attempted coup. Make no mistake. I am still hopeful that it will end as a failed coup, a Beer Hall Putsch, but we shall see. The inaction of law enforcement thusfar has been shocking.”

He then declared the people protesting and supporting President Donald Trump to be traitors.

“Make no mistake, these are not protestors, these are not patriots, these are rioters attempting to destroy our democracy. They are traitors. And the traitor in chief is Donald J. Trump,” he wrote.

Martin concluded his blog post writing, “He should be arrested, removed from office, tried for treason, convicted, and imprisoned. And Rudy with him. This is their work.”

The Game of Thrones writer is no stranger to attacking President Donald Trump.

Back in October, Martin criticized President Donald Trump’s debate performance. He wrote, “It was appalling. Offensive. Disgusting. Donald Trump was bad four years ago in his debates with Hillary Clinton, but last night he set new records for being offensive, obnoxious, and rude.”

“He ranted, he raved, he shouted, he interrupted again and again and again and AGAIN, refusing to let Joe Biden finish a sentence without breaking in,” Martin continued.

Martin added, “He spoke over Biden, he spoke over the moderator, he ignored the questions, he ignored the rules — rules his own campaign had negotiated and agreed to — he told shocking lies, and doubled down when called on them, he engaged in smears and personal attacks, he tried to discredit the result of the vote before most of America has even voted.”

“This was not the behavior of a president. This was not the behavior of a presidential candidate,” the author wrote.

He then called President Trump a number of colorful names, “This was the behavior of a schoolyard bully, an obnoxious child, the tinpot strongman of some third world dictatorship.”

The Game of Thrones writer then stated, “Donald Trump disgraced the presidency last night. He took a piss all over democracy.”

While Martin described protests at the U.S. Capitol as a coup and has attacked President Donald Trump, the author has failed to complete the next book in his Game of Thrones series.

Back in May 2019, he told his readers that they should imprison him if he did not finish the book of the World Science Fiction Convention in the summer of 2020.

Martin wrote, “But I tell you this — if I don’t have THE WINDS OF WINTER in hand when I arrive in New Zealand for worldcon, you have here my formal written permission to imprison me in a small cabin on White Island, overlooking that lake of sulfuric acid, until I’m done. Just so long as the acrid fumes do not screw up my old DOS word processor, I’ll be fine.”

The World Science Fiction Convention came and went, and Martin still had not finished The Winds of Winter.

Martin explained his failure for meeting his own deadline, “This writing stuff is hard. Even so, it’s been going well of late. Three more chapters completed this past week. And good progress on several more. Still a long long way to go, though. Do not get too excited.”

More recently, in November, Martin updated his followers revealing that his attention has been focused on politics, “When not sweating out election returns or brooding over other real world problems, I have continued to work on THE WINDS OF WINTER.”

“No, sorry, still not done, but I do inch closer. It is a big big book. I try not to dwell on that too much. I write a chapter at a time, a page at a time, a sentence at a time, a word at a time. It is the only way. And sometimes I rewrite.” he added.

What do you make of Martin’s claims? Do you agree with his assertion?

