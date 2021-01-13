Armie Hammer Allegedly Admits To Being “100% A Cannibal,” Brags of Violent Sexual Encounters In Newly Leaked Messages

[Author’s note: The following article contains extreme descriptions of violent sexual activity, including but not limited to grievous bodily injury and sexual assault.]

A newly leaked set of direct messages, alleged to have been exchanged between actor Armie Hammer and a number of unidentified women, purport to show the upcoming Death on the Nile star admitting to being a cannibal and bragging of subjugating his partners to violent sexual assaults.

In the messages, which were originally sent to and subsequently leaked to the online public by the now-private Instagram account House of Effie, Hammer can be read discussing his BDSM-esque sexual fantasies with numerous women through his own personal Instagram account.

“You just live to obey and be my slave. I will own you. Would you come and be my property till you die?” Hammer allegedly asked in one message. “If I wanted to cut off one of your toes and keep it with me in my pocket so I always had piece of you in my possession?”

Shockingly, Hammer’s request to sever a toe would be the least concerning of his leaked direct messages, as additional leaks show the actor openly admitting to being “100% a cannibal.”

“Thinking of holding your heart in my hand and controlling when it beats. I am 100% a cannibal” reads one set of messages. “I’ve never admitted that before. I’ve cut the heart out of a living animal before and eaten it while still warm.”

In another, Hammer tells a woman that he wants to “brand you, tattoo you, mark you, shave your head and keep your hair with me, cut a piece of your skin off and make you cook it for me.”

The actor then noted that the two would hypothetically win a contest of “‘Who’s [sic] slave/master relationship is the strongest’” if she followed his commands “to slit your wrists and use the blood as lube for anal.”

Hammer also spoke numerous times of his desire to break bones and make his partners bleed during prospective sexual encounters, going so far as to tell one woman that he was “going to c— thinking of breaking your bones.”

“Text me about breaking your bones while raping you,” wrote Hammer. “My c—k is in my hand. And I’m thinking of breaking your ribs.”

In an escalation of his fantasies, Hammer also recalled committing outright rape against his partners, seemingly indulging in the memories and taking delight in their distress.

“Raping you on your floor with a knife against you. Everything else seemed boring,” stated Hammer. “You crying and screaming, me standing over you. I felt like a god. I’ve never felt such power or intensity.”

One screenshot shows Hammer telling a woman, whom he apparently slept with that, that “for not being ready you took it like a champ haha.”

“No I didn’t I tried to crawl away and cried hysterically,” responded the woman.

Hammer then joked that the woman’s roommate must have been “so surprised,” as she went “to the pool and came back to an assault victim.”

“I couldn’t even look at you during any of it. That’s how not ready I was,” the woman then reaffirmed, to which Hammer admitted, “not gonna lie… you cryin and crawling away while I stalked you down your hallway [sic] was so exhilarating.”

As of writing, Hammer has not yet commented on the leaked messages. However, in an audio clip that surfaced alongside the leaks, Hammer can allegedly can be heard speaking to the existence of “very risqué dms [I had exchanged] with someone I was involved with in very much.”

“So a lot of s**t was said that also most people don’t relate to. It’s kink, its niche, it’s fetish – so that’s bad,” a man, assumed to be Hammer, can be heard explaining. “’So if that wasn’t bad enough, imagine this: You’re having sex with someone and you say something in the heat of the moment … if someone comes up to you and says ‘Oh my god, I heard you said this…’ out of context, out of the heat of the moment, out of that safe place where it sounds perfect to say – it’s a little cringey.”

A collection of Hammer’s alleged DMs, including those not featured in this article and as sourced through social media, can be found here.

E! News does report that that the Instagram user @houseofeffie who originally shared the DMS claimed they were not real. They reported the user wrote, “Ok ok, I admit it. It’s all fake. But it was funny wasn’t it?”

However, in a separate post, they claim “@houseofeffie stood by her initial claims and alleged Armie’s ‘crazy fans fans went so far as to fake a DM by me.'”

The Daily Mail reports to have a source close to Hammer’s estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers, who revealed her feelings about the alleged text messages.

The source told the Daily Mail, “A lot of these women have reached out to Elizabeth and although she didn’t want to admit it to herself at first, she knows now they are speaking the truth.”

“Armie had a whole other side to him that she wasn’t aware of. Whether it was always there and he kept it hidden, or something happened that changed him completely, she doesn’t know,” the source added.

What do you make of these alleged messages? Let us know your thoughts on social media or in the comments down below!

