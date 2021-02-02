The Book Of Boba Fett Rumored To Feature The Return Of Other Star Wars Bounty Hunters

A new rumor about Lucasfilm’s upcoming The Book of Boba Fett series claims that a number of Star Wars bounty hunters will be popping up in the show.

The rumor comes from Shockey at LRM Online, who writes, “Our source has told us that there will be some fan-favorite Bounty Hunters appearing in The Book of Boba Fett.”

No details were provided on who those bounty hunters would be, but Shockey speculates that both Bossk and Dengar, who made brief appearances in The Empire Strikes Back will return.

In The Clone Wars, Boba Fett does have a crew that consists of Aurra Sing, Bossk, and Castas.

In “R2 Come Home,” the team attempts to assassinate Jedi Master Mace Windu by planting a bomb inside Jango Fett’s helmet on the bridge of the Republic cruiser The Endurance.

The plan fails, and Windu along with Anakin Skywalker are able to escape with their lives to fight again another day.

Boba would also work with the bounty hunter Cad Bane. In the episode titled “Deception,” Fett has been taken to a Republic detention facility on Coruscant after he was captured attempting to assassinate Windu.

While in the facility, he works with Bossk to stage a prison riot in order to help Cad Bane and Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi disguised as bounty hunter Rako Hardeen escape with a prisoner named Moralo Eval.

Eval is plotting an assassination attempt on Chancellor Palpatine at the behest of County Dooku.

In the episode titled “Bounty,” Boba Fett has a new team of bounty hunters under his charge.

The team consists of Bossk, Latts Razzi, Dengar, and C-21 Highsinger. The bounty hunter Oked had previously been part of the team, but he’s killed by the Sith assassin Asajj Ventress in a cantina on Tatooine.

In order to replace Oked, Fett recruits Ventress for a mission that involves transporting cargo and defending it from an attack led by a number of Kage warriors.

Also seen in “Bounty” is the bounty hunter Embo. While he’s not part of Fett’s team for the mission, he is seen exiting Fett’s base of operations just before Ventress alongside Bossk and Latts Razzi enter.

There are definitely plenty of bounty hunters out there available to join Boba Fett and Fennec Shand in The Book of Boba Fett.

One of them that won’t be joining them is Aurra Sing. It was revealed she was killed by Tobias Becket in the Solo film.

However, like Boba Fett it wouldn’t surprise me if they find a way to bring her back from the dead. As Becket says in the Solo film, he only pushed her. It was the fall that killed her. Maybe the fall didn’t kill her and she could still be out in the galaxy collecting bounties.

If they can bring back Darth Maul and Boba Fett, I’m sure they can bring Sing back to.

What do you make of this latest rumor? What other bounty hunters do you want to see show up? What are your expectations for The Book of Boba Fett?

