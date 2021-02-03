The CW Renews Batwoman For A Third Season

The CW Renews Batwoman For A Third Season

The CW announced they have renewed Batwoman for a third season alongside 11 other scripted shows.

As reported by Variety, Batwoman was renewed alongside Walker, All American, Charmed, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Dynasty, The Flash, In The Dark, Legacies, Nancy Drew, Riverdale, and Roswell New Mexico.

Actress Javicia Leslie also announced the news on her Instagram. She wrote, “Season 3 babyyyyy I love y’all.”

It’s no surprise that Batwoman was renewed for a third season. While the show’s ratings have been on a downward trend since it first premiered back in October 2019, the second season has still pulled average viewership of 663,000 people an episode according to TV Series Finale. The show also has an average .16 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

Related: Batwoman Episode 3 Viewership Ticks Up Slightly, Ratings Stay Flat

It was viewed by 659,000 people and had a .15 rating for the Season 2 premiere. It dipped down to 621,000 for the second episode although the ratings went up to .16. It then hit a season high with 708,000 viewers with episode three with the ratings staying flat at .16.

This is significantly down from Season 1 where the average viewership was 995,000 people and its average rating was .26.

In comparison, Charmed Season 3, has an average viewership of 440,000 people and .10 rating through two episodes. The first episode was viewed by 462,000 people with the second one viewed by 417,000.

Legacies Season 3 has average viewership of 700,000 with a .17 rating through two episodes. The first episode was viewed by 686,000 people and the second one was watched by 713,000.

Nancy Drew’s Season 2 average viewership through two episodes is at 448,000 people and a .09 rating. The season premiere drew in 495,000 people with a .09 rating. The second episode declined to 401,000 viewers and a .08 rating.

Riverdale Season 5 is also performing worse than Batwoman. The first two episodes are averaging 573,000 viewers and a .14 rating. The first episode drew in 625,000 people with a .14 rating while the second was watched by 520,000 with a .13 rating.

However, blowing all of these shows out of the water is the first season of Walker starring Jared Padalecki.

The premiere episode was viewed by 2.438 million people and had a .37 rating. The second episode dropped to 2.112 million people and a .34 rating.

It is interesting that some of these shows were renewed given their viewership and ratings numbers.

The CW announced Black Lightning would be cancelled after its fourth and final season that will air later this year. The show had average viewership of 655,000 for Season 3 with a .22 rating. The Season 3 premiere was watched by 891,000 people. However, by the season finale only 547,000 people tuned in.

Those are better viewership numbers than every show that is currently being aired on The CW that was announced for renewal. All except for Walker.

Are you surprised Batwoman was renewed for a Season 3? How low do you think ratings need to go before The CW will cancel it shows?

(Visited 377 times, 178 visits today)