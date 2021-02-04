Marvel Comics Gives Kamala Khan A New Superhero Name And Design As Part Of Their Heroes Reborn Event

Marvel Comics recently announced a brand new Young Squadron one-shot as part of their Heroes Reborn event that gives Kamala Khan a new superhero name as well as a new design.

The Young Squadron book will be written by Jim Zub and artist Steve Cummings.

Along with redesigning Kamala Khan, the series will also feature Sam Alexander and Miles Morales. They also get new suits and super hero identities inspired by the Squadron Supreme.

Sam Alexander, who has recently been going by the code name Nova, will now be called Kid Spectrum and he will receive the light construct powers of Doctor Spectrum.

As you can see below his costume is inspired by the classic Squadron Supreme member Doctor Spectrum.

Miles Morales will become the new Falcon and he will become the partner of the Squadron Supreme’s Nighthawk after his original sidekick died.

Take a look at the new design for Miles Morales.

The outfit looks inspired by Falcon’s 1980s suit, which you can see below.

Finally, Kamala Khan will take on the superhero moniker of Girl Power. Instead of gaining her super powers through the Terrigen Mist as she did in her original origin, she will instead inherit them from an artifact from Power Princess’ homeworld.

Take a look at her design below.

Khan’s new outfit does appear to at least be inspired by Power Princess’ color scheme.

Here’s what her design looked like in the 1980s Squadron Supreme series.

Jim Zub spoke to CBS-owned ComicBook.com about the upcoming series. He stated, “Jason and Ed have built an incredibly fun premise in Heroes Reborn.”

He added, “It’s a twisted mirror that reflects the characters we know and love set against both the familiar and the wildly unexpected. Taking that core idea and pulling it further out to show how it affects the Champions trio of Miles, Kamala and Sam is a blast, and getting to do that with my Champions collaborator Steven Cummings makes it even more fun.”

The official description also reveals that Deadpool will be showing up in the one-shot issue.

It reads, “The Squadron Supreme of America have taken root in the hearts and minds of all, but none more so than a trio of youthful champions who call themselves the Young Squadron!”

The description continues, “Kid Spectrum (Sam Alexander), Girl Power (Kamala Khan) and the all-new Falcon (Miles Morales) are here to fight for true, justice and the American flag…or are they?”

Finally, it concludes, “Beneath the flashy facade of colorful adventure, something grim is stirring and Deadpool is determined to bring it to light.”

As for the actual Heroes Reborn event, it will introduce readers to a world without the Avengers.

A post on Marvel.com explains, “In this radical transformation of the Marvel Universe, the Squadron Supreme rise up to take the place of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. ”

It goes on to state, “REBORN #1 will welcome readers to a world where Tony Stark never built the Iron Man armor. Where Thor is a hard-drinking atheist who despises hammers. Where Wakanda is dismissed as a myth. And where Captain America was never found in the ice because there were no Avengers to find him.”

They go on reveal, “Instead, this world has always been protected by Earth’s Mightiest Heroes: the Squadron Supreme of America. And now, the Squadron faces an attack from some of their fiercest enemies, including Dr. Juggernaut, the Black Skull, the Silver Witch, and Thanos with his Infinity Rings. But why is the Daywalker Blade the only man alive who seems to remember that the entire world has somehow been… reborn?”

Jason Aaron, who will be writing the main series, described it as as “maybe the wildest story I’ve ever put on paper.”

He elaborated, “I got to cut loose on this and release my inner comic-reared child in a really profound way, and together with a cadre of immensely imaginative artists, we built a world that I’m pretty confident in saying is quite unlike any version of the Marvel Universe you’ve seen before. It grew out of the pages of my AVENGERS run, but kept getting bigger and bigger as it went, and the more pieces I put in place for this Reborn world, the more gleeful and excited I became. This project really stoked the fires of my love for comics in all the right ways.”

Heroes Reborn launches in May. The Heroes Reborn: Young Squadron #1 one-shot will also go on sale in May.

What do you make of Kamala’s new name and outfit? What do you make of the entire Heroes Reborn premise?

