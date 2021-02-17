Alleged First Look At James Wan Produced Aquaman: King Of Atlantis Animated Miniseries Looks Atrocious

An alleged first look at the upcoming James Wan produced Aquaman: King of Atlantis animated miniseries looks absolutely atrocious as features Aquaman and Mera drawn in the hideous CalArts style.

The first look was shared to Twitter by WhatsOnHBOMax, an account that makes it clear they are “not affiliated or owned by WarnerMedia.”

They wrote on Twitter, “The first promotional image for HBO Max’s AQUAMAN: KING OF ATLANTIS has been released.”

Back in January 2020, we learned that The King of Atlantis was going to be a three-part animated miniseries.

In a press release announcing the miniseries, WarnerMedia also revealed that Aquaman director James Wan and his Atomic Monster company were producing it.

While WarnerMedia would describe it as a miniseries they would also describe them as “standalone episodes.” These standalone episodes would each “have a unique storyline following the adventures of Aquaman as protector of the deep.

The first episode is expected to follow “Aquaman’s first day on the job as king of Atlantis.”

WarnerMedia revealed, “He’s got a LOT of catching up to do. Luckily, he has his two royal advisors to back him up – Vulko, the scholar, and Mera, the water controlling warrior-princess.”

While on his first day Aquaman will have to deal with “unscrupulous surface dwellers, elder evils from beyond time and his own half-brother who wants to overthrow him.”

Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max stated, “This DC property is a fan-favorite rich with well-known characters and dynamic storylines.”

She added, “On the heels of Warner Bros. Pictures’ box office smash hit, we are certain Aquaman: King of Atlantis will be an exciting addition to our already robust slate of kids and family programming.”

Along with Wan and his Atomic Monster team, the miniseries is also produced by Rob Hackett from Swamp Thing, Sam Register of Teen Titans Go!, Victor Courtight of ThunderCats Roar!, and Mary Halpern-Graser from Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Maybe we should have expected this horrendous art style given it has Courtright producing. Nevertheless, it’s hideous and one can’t help but imagine the rest of the show will be just as hideous as this first look.

What do you make of this first look?

