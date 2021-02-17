Daedalic Entertainment recently announced a sale on over a dozen of its titles for the Nintendo Switch.

The sale begins today, February 17th, and runs until February 27th with some of the titles marked off at 90% from their suggested retail price.

Here’s a list of all the titles that are currently on sale:

1. Unrailed!

Here’s the official description, “Unrailed! is a co-op multiplayer game where you work together with your friends to build a train track across endless procedurally generated worlds. Master random encounters with its inhabitants, upgrade your train and keep it from derailing!”

Unrailed is marked down 50%!

2. The Dark Eye – The Chains of Satinav

Here’s the official description, “With a history of more than 25 years, The Dark Eye is one of Europe’s best-known role-playing brands. In addition to the popular pen & paper adventures, TDE has also inspired a series of successful computer games. The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav immerses players deep in the world of Aventuria, where they experience an amazing story and explore lands never before featured in a TDE computer game.”

3. The Dark Eye – Memoria

Here’s the official description, “Memoria combines classic point & click adventure gameplay with the features of The Dark Eye, one of the most successful RPG universes known in the fantasy world.”

It continues, “Point & click adventure game puzzles get a unique twist by adding magical features – and a wise, talking staff. Over eight chapters, players control both Sadja’s and Geron’s fates, involuntarily interacting with each other and bridging over 500 years of time.”

“Each chapter in Memoria features opulent graphics, epic locations, a thrilling fantasy crime story and a unique puzzle design that differs from chapter to chapter,” the description concludes.

4. Silence

The official description states, “Join Noah and Renie on their exciting journey through Silence where an emotionally gripping story of contrasts between serenity and danger unfolds. Meet fascinating and likeable characters like Spot, the magical caterpillar who helps Noah and Renie on their way through Silence. And witness when the siblings discover that the only thing that can save them is their love for each other.”

5. Chaos on Deponia

The official description reads, “The second adventure on Deponia tells a unique, self-contained story playable without further knowledge of the first installment. Fans of the first game discover new aspects of familiar characters’ backgrounds and see open questions answered.”

It is marked down 90%.

6. Deponia

The official description states, “In Deponia, the world has degenerated into a vast garbage dump, in which the crotchety Rufus ekes out his sorry existence. He is part of the lowest social class, doomed to live his life in literal mountains of trash.”

It continues, “He hopes for an opportunity to get into the world of the rich, who live in a floating city high above the clouds. Fate seems to smile on the snotty good-for-nothing when one day the attractive lady named Goal from the higher sector plummets into one of the trash heaps.”

“Rufus decides to help the young woman out by taking her back to her husband. When he notices that Goal’s husband is a dead ringer for himself, he hatches a diabolical scheme to gain access to the upper world. However, things don’t work out quite as planned, since he has feelings for the beauty which limits his usual unscrupulousness,” it adds.

The description concludes, “Help Rufus, the poor boy from the junkyard, to win over the girl from heaven. Only with this rich girl from his dreams he might be able to escape Deponia and, unexpectedly, to save the planet.”

The game is marked down 90%!

7. Deponia Doomsday

The description reads in part, “Dive right into this frantic sequel of the Deponia cult-trilogy and join the chaotic anti-hero Rufus on his most peculiar adventure. Even without knowing the previous installment, the hilarity of Deponia Doomsday will have you cracking smiles and burst with laughter.”

It is marked down 90%.

8. Goodbye Deponia

The official description states, “More chaos, more destruction, more Rufus. Not one, not two, but three Rufuses cause all kinds of crazy mayhem in the long-awaited adventure comedy Goodbye Deponia!”

9. Edna & Harvey – The Breakout

Here’s the official description, “For “Edna & Harvey: The Breakout – Anniversary Edition”, Daedalic’s classic has been redrawn and received a complete overhaul: high resolution visuals, new technology, intuitive controls – it’s a truly insane adventure. Experience this quirky cult classic with Edna & Harvey anew, but better than ever before – or discover this gem for the first time!”

It is marked down 75%,

10. Edna & Harvey – Harvey’s New Eyes

Here’s the official description, “When her best friend Edna disappears under mysterious circumstances, Lili bravely sets out on a dangerous journey, not only to get her friend back, but also to confront her subconscious fears.”

It is marked down 75%.

11. State of Mind

The description reads, “This domestic drama evolves into a thriller about a worldwide conspiracy, which at its core aims to determine the fate of humanity: Could a perfect digital utopia be the answer? A virtual paradise not affected by material needs and quarrels? Could a super-AI be our savior – or would it simply declare us as dispensable since it could not be taught the value of philanthropy?”

It is marked down 90%.

12. The Long Journey Home

The description reads, “The Long Journey Home combines an open world full of galaxies, planets and anomalies with quests and mechanics of a rogue-like RPG. You have to make decisions – and choose to live with the consequences. One destination. Endless adventures. Where will this journey take you?”

It is marked down 90%.

13. AER

The official description states, “The gods of old are forgotten, lost in the events that shattered the world, leaving only fragments of islands in the sky. This mystic world of endless skies, colorful islands and ancient ruins is in danger of falling into darkness. As one of the last few shapeshifters, you are sent on a pilgrimage to the Land of Gods. Uncover the secrets that will help save reality itself.”

14. Felix the Reaper

The official description states, “Felix works at The Ministry of Death and is in love with Betty The Maiden from The Ministry of Life. He believes that going to the human world as a field reaper will enable him to one day meet her. Hence he’s taken the job of making sure people die – and taught himself to dance to impress the love of his life.”

It is marked down 90%.

15. Shift Happens

The official description states, “The two jello jelly creatures Bismo and Plom got connected in a tragic yet funny accident and thus can exchange their size and abilities at will. Welcome to the world of Shift Happens – the only game out there which doesn’t take a closer look at the body mass index and where players are actually forced to work together (and occasionally stab each other in the back).”

It is marked down 90%.

Do any of these titles stand out to you? Do you plan on grabbing any of them?

(Visited 257 times, 38 visits today)